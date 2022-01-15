Six people wounded after shooting at concert in Oregon

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A shooting in Pasadena Tuesday left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition. Jan. 18, 2022 (CBSLA). Police said they received a call at 3:03 p.m. from Pasadena Fire Department notifying them that one of their engines was out on an unrelated call near the 1600 block of Los Robles Avenue when a car pulled up with a gunshot victim in the backseat. Medics began treating the teenage victim and transported him to an area hospital where he was listed in “extremely critical” condition. Pasadena Police Public Information Officer Bill Grisafe said that shortly after receiving the call from the fire department, authorities got a 911 call about gunshots heard near Los Robles Avenue and El Dora Road. A preliminary investigation by police suggests that the shooting occurred in the area reported by the 911 caller, and then the victim was taken to the location where the fire engine was located. It is not known whether the shooting was gang related or not. No one is currently in custody and no suspect information has been released.

