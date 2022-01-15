ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Six people wounded after shooting at concert in Oregon

By Will Richards
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix people are wounded and in hospital following a shooting outside a concert in Eugene, Oregon last night (January 14). According to a report from NPR, the incident occurred in the car park of the WOW Hall venue, where rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang were performing. Speaking in...

kptv.com

Six people taken to hospital after shooting at Eugene music venue

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) – Eugene police said six people were taken to a hospital, and it is continuing to search for a suspect after a shooting outside a music venue on Friday night. At 9:29 p.m., Eugene police got reports of multiple shots fired at WOW Hall located at...
EUGENE, OR
East Oregonian

Six hospitalized after shooting outside WOW Hall concert in Eugene, suspect at large

EUGENE — Six people were shot outside the WOW Hall music venue in Eugene and sent to the hospital Friday night, according to Eugene police and witnesses. Concertgoer Thomas Hiura, who was there to watch friends perform at Friday’s hip-hop show, said he was on the sidewalk and saw a man with a handgun shoot at people gathered near the back door of the venue.
EUGENE, OR
CBS Chicago

4 Dead, 25 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people were killed and 25 others wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18. The first homicide of the weekend happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle at a gas pump on the 3100 block of West Chicago when two Black men exited a white Chevy sedan and fired shots. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital by the CFD with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced...
CHICAGO, IL
onscene.tv

One Dead, Six Wounded in Shooting | South LA

01.09.2022 | 10:40 PM | SOUTH LA – Officers responded to a reported shooting at 35th and Hill at a possible underground nightclub. Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting and started locking down the area and started looking for victims. Firefighters and Paramedics from the LAFD were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British citizen shot dead after taking hostages in Texas named as Malik Faisal Akram

A man shot dead after taking hostages at a US synagogue has been identified as British national Malik Faisal Akram.The 44-year-old, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was killed in a standoff with police and SWAT teams that lasted at least 10 hours.The incident at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, saw police first called on Saturday at 11am local time. Akram was killed at around 9pm.All four hostages had been released without physical harm.During the incident, the man could be heard ranting on a live-stream in what was reported to sound like a British accent.Today, the Foreign Office confirmed that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Sharon Hill Police Officers Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Three Sharon Hill police officers each face a slew of charges in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot by police while at a high school football game over the summer. A grand jury found the officers collectively fired their guns more than two dozen times, injuring four people and leaving 8-year-old Fanta Bility dead. Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney are each charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection to the death of Fanta, plus the wounding of three others, Delaware County District...
SHARON HILL, PA
CBS LA

2 Arrests Made In Connection With Shooting Death Of Man In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Authorities say two people have been arrested following the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Victorville. Deven Dalton of Hesperia died after being shot in the 13700 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville on January 13th. It was then that authorities responded and located Dalton, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Dalton was taken to a hospital where he died. During the course of the investigation into his death, authorities identified two suspects: Kody Lee McDufienunnery, 18, of Los Angeles and Christine Kathleen Proffitt, 19, of Victorville. McDufienunnery was booked on suspicion of murder, while Proffitt was booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to contact Detective Bryan Sprague at (909) 387-3589.
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Confirm Shooting Death Of Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Near Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Miami-Dade police identified the man who was shot and killed Friday afternoon as he was driving a Toyota Camry with two children and a woman inside the vehicle near Zoo Miami. Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Shandler Antoine Beaubien. Beaubien was a rapper who went by the name of Wavy Navy Pooh. The children, a five-year-old and a one-year-old, and the woman who was in the car were unhurt. It happened at the intersection of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, at the entrance of the Deerwood community, across the street from Zoo Miami. “Once...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Manuel Handboy Accused Of Trying To Kill Woman In Domestic Violence Situation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s investigators identified the man accused of hitting three pedestrians in a domestic violence incident as 36-year-old Manuel Handboy. On Jan. 15, deputies responded to 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard after three people were reportedly hit by a car. When they arrived, found three women had been hit and they believe the driver was targeting one of them. (credit: CBS) Deputies later found out Handboy and one of the women were involved in a domestic violence incident. They say Handboy saw the victim walking in a parking lot with the two other women. They say he drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed into the parking lot, hitting the women and some parked cars. Manuel Handboy (credit: Adams County Sheriff) Handboy’s vehicle rolled over as a result. He tried to run away, but a witness caught him. Investigators say one woman suffered critical injuries and the other two are expected to recover. Handboy now faces a slew of charges including attempted first degree murder, vehicular assault, DUI and domestic violence.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS LA

Suspect Identified As Shawn Laval Smith In Murder Of Brianna Kupfer, Hancock Park Furniture Store Employee Found Stabbed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Private donations have boosted a $50,000 reward to more than $200,000 for information in last week’s murder of Hancock Park furniture store employee Brianna Kupfer. Shawn Laval Smith Tuesday night, police identified the suspect as Shawn Laval Smith. He is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911 immediately. Police say 24-year-old Kupfer was the only employee at Croft House on La Brea Avenue when someone came into the store last Thursday afternoon and fatally stabbed her. Kupfer’s body was not found until a customer arrived later...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Baltimore

Two 25-Year-Old Men Shot In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 25-year-old men were shot in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, according to police. Officers were alerted to the shooting via several alerts from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. They searched the area for evidence of a shooting. A short time later, they learned that the two men had sought treatment at a local hospital. Police say the men sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. Both men said they were in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street when they were shot, according to police. Southern District Shooting detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Homeowner Shot By Suspected Burglar In North Highlands Dies

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A North Highlands homeowner has died after he was shot in the head by a suspected burglar on Monday. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Greenlawn Way, a residential cul-de-sac just off Madison Avenue, west of I-80. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was breaking into cars in the area and also broke into a detached building at a nearby residence. Inside, the suspect likely found a gun from a gun safe stored there. When the homeowner confronted the suspect, the suspect shot the homeowner. When they arrived at the scene...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Older Model Cadillac In Connection To Murder Of Pregnant Woman Last November

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Jessica Covington, was returning home from her own baby shower when she was shot multiple times on Palmetto Street in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood in November 2021. Police say the car pictured below is the car that was used by the shooters. It’s described as a 1999 to 2004 Cadillac Seville, light in color with distinct black trim. Investigators say the car was in the area about 10 minutes before the shooting and was last seen driving off on Tabor Road, towards Adams Avenue following the shooting. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

Teenage Boy Shot In Pasadena Transported In Extremely Critical Condition

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A shooting in Pasadena Tuesday left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition. Jan. 18, 2022 (CBSLA). Police said they received a call at 3:03 p.m. from Pasadena Fire Department notifying them that one of their engines was out on an unrelated call near the 1600 block of Los Robles Avenue when a car pulled up with a gunshot victim in the backseat. Medics began treating the teenage victim and transported him to an area hospital where he was listed in “extremely critical” condition. Pasadena Police Public Information Officer Bill Grisafe said that shortly after receiving the call from the fire department, authorities got a 911 call about gunshots heard near Los Robles Avenue and El Dora Road. A preliminary investigation by police suggests that the shooting occurred in the area reported by the 911 caller, and then the victim was taken to the location where the fire engine was located. It is not known whether the shooting was gang related or not. No one is currently in custody and no suspect information has been released.
PASADENA, CA
The Independent

Three teens found dead in suspected murder suicide in Texas

At least three teenagers were found dead in a home near Houston, Texas, in an apparent double murder and suicide case, according to police.The bodies of three teenagers — two females and one male — were found by a family member living next door while they were “trying to locate someone,” Harris County sheriff Ed Gonazalez said at a press conference on Tuesday.The sheriff, citing preliminary information, said the girls appeared to be around 17 years old and the boy appeared to be 15 years old.Signs of trauma were found on the bodies that were discovered from a rural area...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Stray Bullet Hits 72-Year-Old Woman In Her Baltimore Home; She Sustains Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police say a 72-year-old woman was struck by a bullet that flew through the window of her home on Saturday. The woman was shot in the 700 block of Radnor Avenue in North Baltimore around 5 p.m. on Saturday. She was one of several people who were shot on that day, police said. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is also underway for a shooting late Friday night in Fells Point. This happened along Thames Street. Police found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway. A pair of teens are recovering after they were shot overnight. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to Fallsway. They found a 15-year-old shot in the thigh while at the scene. An 18-year-old walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.  There’s no word yet if these shootings are connected.  If you know anything, you’re asked to reach out to police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Teen Shot By Miami-Dade Police In Critical Condition

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old shot by a Miami-Dade police officer is hospitalized in critical condition. The teen was shot Sunday after trying to flee from police. “Once they activated their emergency lights, the vehicle immediately fled and soon thereafter lost control and crashed into a fence,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. Police said after the vehicle crashed near NW 56 Street and NW 22 Avenue, its occupants tried to escape on foot. Among them was the 15-year-old who had been driving the car. Officers were able to catch up to him. “The detective confronted the subject, the subject was armed, shots were fired,...
MIAMI, FL

