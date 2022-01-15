ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCPD: Johnson City man facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing his way into home and assaulting resident

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing several charges in relation to a November, 2021 incident where he allegedly forced his way into a home and assaulted someone living inside.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a residence on Park Avenue on Nov. 20, 2021 in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, the release says an investigation revealed Kaleb Wright of Johnson City had forced his way into the home and assaulted a resident living there.

Johnson City man charged with violation of protection order, bond revoked for domestic assault charge

The release alleges he also vandalized property at the residence. A warrant was issued for Wright’s arrest, and officers located him on Jan. 11, 2022. The release says Wright has been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Vandalism under $1,000 and “several domestic related charges.”

Wright was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $47,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Jan. 25 in Washington County General Sessions Court.

