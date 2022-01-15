Pedestrian killed by tractor-trailer on Turnpike in Miramar Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A pedestrian was hit and killed by tractor-trailer early Saturday morning as he attempted to cross the Turnpike in Miramar, officials said.

The 70-year-old pedestrian from Miami, who is believed to be homeless, was hit shortly before 6 a.m. near the 27th Avenue/University Drive exit in Miramar, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was walking from the west side of the Turnpike to the east. The tractor-trailer was traveling north and approaching the University Drive exit.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old man from Orlando, wasn’t able to stop. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian wasn’t named; his next of kin haven’t been notified.

The crash is under investigation.