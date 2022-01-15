ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Pedestrian killed by tractor-trailer on Turnpike in Miramar

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkIlG_0dmkJkxn00
Pedestrian killed by tractor-trailer on Turnpike in Miramar Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A pedestrian was hit and killed by tractor-trailer early Saturday morning as he attempted to cross the Turnpike in Miramar, officials said.

The 70-year-old pedestrian from Miami, who is believed to be homeless, was hit shortly before 6 a.m. near the 27th Avenue/University Drive exit in Miramar, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was walking from the west side of the Turnpike to the east. The tractor-trailer was traveling north and approaching the University Drive exit.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old man from Orlando, wasn’t able to stop. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian wasn’t named; his next of kin haven’t been notified.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man on the run after shooting woman in Pembroke Pines

A man who shot a woman during a pre-arranged transaction that went bad is on the run and police are searching for him, officials said. Pembroke Pines police said they responded to a call of shooting at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Landings residential community. A woman was shot by a man and hospitalized for treatment of a wound that isn’t life-threatening. Police said the woman and man agreed ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

At least 13 arrested in ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ ride on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

At least 13 people were arrested and several vehicles were confiscated in Broward and Miami-Dade counties during the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event that has become infamous to drivers on South Florida roads during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Agencies patrolling across South Florida promised in the days leading up to the event that they would crack down on the masses who decide to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

“Live roaches inside cooking pot”: Four South Florida restaurants ordered temporarily shut

Flies hovered over the marinara sauce and cockroaches crawled into cooking pots — almost becoming unwanted protein in the process — at two of four restaurants ordered shut by state inspectors. The closed restaurants included Spoons Grill in Lauderdale Lakes, Discovery Take-Out Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines and Ti Manmi’s Kitchen in Boynton Beach. The ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New monoclonal antibody treatment sites open in South Florida

The State Department of Health has opened three new monoclonal antibody treatment sites in South Florida to help fight COVID-19. With the addition of the new locations, there are now 15 monoclonal antibody sites across South Florida. The three new sites are spread throughout Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties at the West Boynton Recreation Center at 6000 Northtree Blvd. in Lake Worth; ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy