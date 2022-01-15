ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Tsunami Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Coastal Del Norte by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-15 12:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 14:01:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Coastal Del Norte; Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Mendocino Coast; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern...

alerts.weather.gov

NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalina Island#Vancouver Island#Tsunamis#San Francisco Bay#North Vancouver#Extreme Weather#Tsunami Advisory#Coastal Del Norte#Coastal North Bay

