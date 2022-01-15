ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cold weekend, snow arrives later Sunday

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY COLUMBUS AREA WINTER STORM WARNING EAST OF I-71 CORRIDOR

High pressure in the Northeast brought sunshine and a cold northerly flow. Aside from some high, thin clouds, skies will be mainly clear overnight, with temperatures plummeting into the teens.

A storm developing along the Gulf Coast will turn northeast Sunday along the Eastern Seaboard, with a weaker reflection moving across the Cumberland Plateau and southern West Virginia.

MORE: Watching for a late weekend winter storm

Snow and a wintry mix will spread north across the Ohio River into southeast Ohio Sunday afternoon, and reach the I-71 corridor in central Ohio in the evening. Little accumulation will occur initially, but snow will accumulate quickly Sunday night, with a wintry mix becoming all snow in the southeastern part of the state.

Accumulations will range from a light coating northwest of Columbus to several inches over eastern parts of the metro area. Eastern Ohio will experience a significant snowstorm lingering into Monday morning, with totals of 4 to 8 inches. Increasing winds late Sunday night will cause travel conditions to deteriorate quickly.

Stay on top of central Ohio’s latest forecast

Monday will be windy and cold with lake-effect snow showers and temperatures in the 20s. Low pressure will move off into the Canadian Maritimes by Tuesday, as high pressure brings fair and seasonably chilly conditions.

A cold front will cross the state later Wednesday with a shower possible, followed by colder weather later in the workweek.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 17
Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow late. High 37
Martin Luther King Day: Snow showers, blustery, cold. High 28 (23)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 34 (22)
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, shower possible. High 39 (29)
Thursday: Partly sunny, colder. High 27 (19)
Friday: Sunshine. High 26 (13)





