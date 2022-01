It’s the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and we’ve already been hustling (and it’s not even noon!). So far, the hot news is that there’s a ridiculously long line to purchase the new Figment popcorn bucket that was announced a few days ago. When we arrived this morning, the line quickly started forming, and while we had to wait over an hour, the line has been predicted to be over SIX HOURS LONG now. And unfortunately, as it is with most limited-release Disney merchandise, the resellers are already taking advantage.

