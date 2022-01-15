ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals vs. Raiders odds, analysis and predictions for Saturday’s NFL playoff games

By Dave Blezow
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

Home teams in CAPS:

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-5.5) over Las Vegas Raiders; Over 49

One of my favorite handicapping angles during the regular season involves fading teams with quick turnarounds, particularly after rousing wins. That situation rarely presents itself in the first week of the postseason, but here we are with the Raiders, who played a full overtime Sunday night that ended with them knocking the hated-rival Chargers out of the playoffs. Now they have to play the Saturday afternoon game in Cincinnati, traveling three time zones east to face a Bengals team that rested Joe Burrow and many of its stars last week.

Do I expect guys such as Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby to say, “Man, I’m just too tired!”? Not at all. Those are tough guys who led the Raiders through a minefield of adversity to a playoff berth. But the situation does help the Bengals, who have a lot of ways to put up points, with Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and, if healthy, Tee Higgins. The Bengals won 32-23 at Las Vegas in November, and this should be more of the same.

Bengals, 34-17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JanPN_0dmkI48R00
Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals will win and cover against the Raiders.

BUFFALO BILLS (-4) over New England Patriots; Under 44

Is it possible Bill Belichick used up all of his remaining magic when he coached the Patriots to a 14-10 victory over the Bills by calling just three passes on that windswept, North Pole-like night in Orchard Park in early December? Since then, the Patriots are 1-3 SU and ATS, the only success a 50-10 home rout of the Jaguars. Last week, needing a win to have a shot at the AFC East title, the Patriots came up small, losing 33-24 at Miami.

Meanwhile, the Bills are 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS since that meeting. Their OT loss at Tampa Bay featured a 17-3, fourth-quarter comeback that turned around Buffalo’s sagging season. On Dec. 26, the Bills went into Foxborough and won, 33-21, as one-point underdogs. I think that game is a better approximation of where these two teams are now. Belichick is still Belichick, but he has the rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, while the other side has the perennial MVP candidate, Josh Allen.

Bills, 24-16

Comments / 0

Related
rockytopinsider.com

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds — NFL Divisional Playoffs

While the rest of the AFC playoff teams were in action this weekend, the Tennessee Titans took some much-needed time thanks to a bye. Following three playoff games that were all won by fellow AFC division champions, now the Titans know who they’ll face in their postseason opener. Tennessee...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Chargers#American Football#Ja Marr Chase#Buffalo#New England Patriots#Bills#Ats#Afc East#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Sums Up Dak Prescott With 2 Words

With the loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs. FOX Sports revealed that Prescott’s playoff record now matches the record that Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Star Reveals His True Feelings On Kirk Cousins

There aren’t many quarterbacks who receive as much criticism as Kirk Cousins does. Ever year, it feels like the veteran signal-caller is under fire. During the latest episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson shared his thoughts on Cousins’ future with the team. Some analysts have speculated about Cousins’ future in large part because the team will have a new regime in place for the 2022 season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy