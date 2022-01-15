ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand strolls maskless through upstate restaurant

By Jon Levine and
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand strolled into an upstate eatery maskless, in violation of a statewide mandate, according to video footage posted by the irate restaurateur.

John La Posta, manager of the Innovo Kitchen in Latham, said Gillibrand blew past a large sign reading “masks required to enter,” and that his own staff didn’t even have time to ask her to put one on as she quickly brushed past them toward the tables.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage, which shows the hurried senator in a pink scarf, wearing a long winter coat and clutching a small purse. A disgusted La Posta later posted the video to Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C35Em_0dmkHvM800
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was caught on video walking through a Latham restaurant without a mask on.

“Gillibrand is part of the system that put the mask mandate in place. She thinks she’s above the law,” La Posta told The Post.

“Enough is enough! You are supposed to be setting an example. What are you thinking, senator?!” his post said, adding he believes Gillibrand owes his staff an apology.

La Posta said the Democrat’s entourage arrived wearing masks.

“It’s hypocritical to me. The arrogance is just breathtaking. Our politicians should be with us, not against us,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5TV7_0dmkHvM800
Gillibrand goes maskless inside Innovo Kitchen in Latham, New York.

In December fellow Dem Gov. Hochul announced that indoor masking would be required “in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement”

Noncompliance can bring a $1,000 fine. Albany county has created an online portal specifically to allow citizens to report violations of the indoor mask mandate.

La Posta said the senator’s behavior will make it harder for him to enforce the state’s mask edict going forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mnAW_0dmkHvM800
Innovo Kitchen owner, John La Posta called Gillibrand’s actions “hypocritical.”

“People will say, `If Gillibrand is not wearing a mask, why should I wear a mask,”

Gillibrand said she wouldn’t do it again.

“We all need to do our part to help stop the spread of Omicron and that means following state and local guidance. That includes me and I will do better going forward,” the senator said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Gillibrand acknowledges mask mistake in Latham restaurant

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is being criticized for walking into Innovo Kitchen in Latham without a mask on. Innovo Kitchen shared video on Facebook showing the senator going into the eatery without a face covering, despite a state mandate requiring masks. Sen. Gillibrand released this statement:. "We all need to do...
LATHAM, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Gillibrand Criticized for Not Wearing Mask in New York Restaurant

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is taking some heat after she walked without a mask through an Albany-area restaurant, ignoring a sign posted at an entrance to the business. According to the Albany Times Union, Innovo Kitchen owner John LaPosta on Friday was told by a manager of the Latham eatery that Gillibrand "blew past her and (she) didn’t even have a moment to ask her to put her mask on."
BINGHAMTON, NY
iheart.com

NY Restaurant Owner Blasts Pro-Mask Dem Sen For Ignoring Mask Mandate

Remember, all the lockdowns and mandates are for the common folk. The ruling class imposes the edicts and mandates but it doesn’t apply to them. Over the last two years we’ve seen countless Democrats from coast-to-coast who pushed for lockdowns and mandates getting caught breaking their own rules.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
CBS New York

Sen. Gillibrand, Rep. Torres Propose Federal Heat Sensor Requirement In Wake Of Deadly Bronx High-Rise Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New legislation is on the table more than a week after the deadly Bronx high-rise fire. A device that measures temperatures in apartments would be required under the proposed law, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Monday. Wi-Fi enabled heat sensors provide real-time monitoring of the temperature inside a unit. If it’s colder than the legal limit, they can keep tabs on that, too. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Ritchie Torres say the devices are necessary to save lives and want them inside federally-funded buildings. “Just like every apartment has a fire alarm and a smoke alarm, every apartment in New York...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Mayor Eric Adams Back Bills Providing More Funding To Improve Maternal Mortality

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is bringing attention to maternal mortality, especially among Black women. She’s backing a set of bills calling for more funding to help reduce pregnancy-related deaths and eliminate racial bias in maternal care. “When it comes to maternal health and maternal medicine, we must make sure that Black moms can have equal access to high-quality care from trusted doctors who not only take their health care concerns seriously but actually act on them,” Gillibrand said. Mayor Eric Adams also voiced his support for the bills. “We are not going to ignore this. We’re not going to pretend as though it’s alright for children to die and mothers to die prematurely,” Adams said. “We are going to look at those periods when that child is being carried and give the mother the emotional support, the nutritional support and make sure that doctors are listening to their patients.” According to the American Medical Association, Black women are three to four times more likely to die in childbirth than white women.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senator Gillibrand#Food Drink#Maskless#Instagram A#The Innovo Kitchen#The Post#Democrat#Omicron
spectrumlocalnews.com

How Schumer, Gillibrand evolved on the filibuster

Facing a wall of Republican opposition, both New York senators have joined with many of their colleagues in eying a rule change that would allow them to pass voting rights legislation without any GOP support: modifying the filibuster. The filibuster is an arcane Senate rule allowing the minority party to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cornell University

Gillibrand visits CVM to promote pandemic legislation

Visiting the College of Veterinary Medicine on Jan. 7, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said the nation should establish a network of academic medical centers focused on fighting and preventing pandemics – a proposal informed by Cornell medical and public health experts. Gillibrand (D-New York) said her bipartisan COVID-19 and...
ITHACA, NY
Post-Journal

Gillibrand Backs Bill To Repay Medical Worker Loans

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is co-sponsoring a bill to help infectious disease clinicians and health care workers pay back their student loans. “We need to help remove the financial barrier and make these jobs accessible to everyone,” Gillibrand said at a press conference last week. The Bolstering Infectious Outbreak...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ithaca.com

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand responds to COVID pandemic at Cornell

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Cornell University Friday afternoon to call for the creation of a coordinated COVID-19 response network. Senator Gillibrand hopes to deliver on the Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act. The bill plans to provide funding for academic medical centers such as Cornell University, to help them be on the forefront of COVID-19 combating resources.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FL Radio Group

Sen Gillibrand to Visit Cornell and Upstate Medical Friday

Update – Due to concerns about the weather, Senator Gillibrand did not visit Upstate Medical Friday. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will visit two area colleges Friday to push for the creation of a coordinated network of COVID-19 Response Centers. She will visit Cornell University in Ithaca and Upstate Medical in Syracuse where she will hold press conferences to lobby for the passage of her bill which would designate academic medical centers as research and communications hubs to improve their ability to quickly respond to public health threats.
SYRACUSE, NY
24hip-hop.com

Upstate New York Is Going Through a Revival Via WhoExotic

Upstate New York is going through its own revival. Whether it be the world famous rap supergroup Griselda from Buffalo, or the Syracuse singer Toosii, hip hop fans are seeking New York flavor outside of the city. To add to that roster, Goshen, NY artist, WhoExotic has been making noise in his section of the east coast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy