ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kosovo bans Serbian vote on constitutional changes on its soil

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A75aL_0dmkHtag00

PRISTINA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Kosovo's parliament on Saturday passed a resolution banning ethnic Serbs from voting on Kosovan soil in Serbia's national referendum on constitutional amendments.

Serbia will hold a referendum on Sunday on amendments to the constitution that would change how judges and prosecutors are elected, a move the government says is aimed at securing an independent judiciary, a condition for EU membership.

Kosovo's independence backers - the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and the EU mission - urged Prime Minister Albin Kurti to allow Serbs in Kosovo to vote in the referendum.

But in an extraordinary session on Saturday afternoon, 76 out of 120 deputies voted in favour of a declaration banning Serbia from opening polling centres in Kosovo.

Kurti told parliament that establishing polling stations in majority Serb areas of Kosovo would be against the constitution, and that ethnic Serbs could vote by mail or in Belgrade's government liaison office in Pristina.

"Kosovo is an independent and sovereign state and should be treated as such," Kurti said.

Serbia, which still considers Kosovo part of its territory, has been organising elections for its ethnic kin since the Kosovo War ended in 1999.

Serbia refuses to recognise Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence but has pledged to normalise relations with its former breakaway province before joining the EU.

The head of Serbian Office for Cooperation with Kosovo said the ban was aimed at "annulling political and civic rights of Serbs (in Kosovo)."

"Kurti and his extremists should not think that in the future they will succeed in banning Serbs in Kosovo from voting, notably in April 3 elections," Petar Petkovic said in a statement.

Serbia is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on April 3.

Early on Saturday, Kosovo police confiscated two trucks of the Serbian election commission transporting ballot papers as they crossed the border at Merdare to head towards Serb-majority areas.

"We call on the Kosovo government to allow Serbs in Kosovo to exercise their right to vote in elections and electoral processes in accordance with this established practice," Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, United States and the EU said in their joint statement on Friday.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci;Editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 10

Related
The Independent

Maltese legislator elected European Parliament president

Roberta Metsola, a Christian Democratic politician from Malta was elected president of the European Union’s parliament Tuesday, taking over for a 2½-year term following the death of Socialist David Sassoli last week.Metsola is only the third woman elected to the post. Her birthday was Tuesday, and at age 43, she is the European Parliament s youngest president. Sassoli, 65, had been sick for several months, and before his death the Italian politician declined to seek another term. Metsola was the candidate of the parliament’s biggest group, and she received 458 of the 616 votes cast Tuesday. She had...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Kosovo stops documents for Serbian referendum

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police have stopped at the country’s border documentation needed to allow the ethnic Serb minority to take part in a referendum. A statement on Saturday said that one car and two trucks were stopped at the Merdare border crossing point a day earlier. The trucks have been confiscated while six people in the vehicles were turned back. Serbia is holding a referendum on Sunday on amendments to boost the independence of its judiciary as part of reforms needed for the country to move closer to European Union membership. Kosovo says ethnic Serbs in its territory may cast a ballot only via mail or at a liaison office, ignoring past practice of setting up voting stations in Serb-dominated areas.
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Kosovo rejects Western call to conduct Serbian referendum

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Kosovo has rejected a call from Western governments to allow its minority Serbs to vote in a Serbian referendum in the same way as in the past several years. A joint statement by Kosovo’s top authorities Friday said that the Serbs can cast ballots only via mail or at a liaison office without organizing the ballot in Serb-dominated areas as has been the case with past elections in Serbia. The decision is likely to fuel tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, which have been simmering since Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move that Serbia has refused to recognize.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albin Kurti
kfgo.com

Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to save electricity

PRISTINA (Reuters) – Kosovo’s government on Tuesday introduced a ban on cryptocurrency mining in an attempt to curb electricity consumption as the country faces the worst energy crisis in a decade due to production outages. “All law enforcement agencies will stop the production of this activity in cooperation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Monday in the Spanish capital to align their left-wing governments' agendas and plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union After taking over last month from Angela Merkel as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in the selected group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Both leaders also head unprecedented coalition governments in their respective countries.Sánchez greeted Scholz at the stairs of the Moncloa Palace in the outskirts of Madrid which hosts the Spanish prime minister’s...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo War#Kosovo Police#European Union#Pristina#Serbs
Reuters

Germany says Russia will pay price if it moves on Ukraine

KYIV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister said on Monday she hoped tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved by diplomacy, but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack its neighbour. Minister Annalena Baerbock was speaking in Kyiv on a tour that next takes her...
POLITICS
ZDNet

Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining in face of European energy crisis

Kosovo has banned cryptocurrency mining to curb energy consumption as part of efforts to ease the hit from Europe's energy crisis. In a statement on Facebook, Kosovo Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said the cryptocurrency mining ban is intended to address both short and long-term energy shortages to protect the country's economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Europe faces its greatest threat of war for 30 years, Poland warns, after Russia warned it would resort to 'military means' over Ukraine and hints it could deploy forces to CUBA

Europe faces its greatest threat of war in the last 30 years, Poland warned today, after Russia threatened 'military means' if its demands over Ukraine were not met and hinted it could deploy forces to Cuba and Venezuela. Russia's threat on Thursday sharply raised the stakes in its dispute with...
POLITICS
Reuters

Finland not negotiating about NATO membership, foreign minister says

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ......
POLITICS
Reuters

French parliament approves vaccine pass

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - France's parliament gave final approval on Sunday to the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass contested by anti-vaccine protestors. Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament voted 215 in favour to 58 against, paving the way for the law...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Defence Secretary warns Russia not to underestimate UK in stand-off with Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy