Atascadero, CA

Tamale festival returns to Atascadero for sixth year

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
More than 25 tamale vendors from across the state are in Atascadero Saturday for the 6 th annual Tamale Festival.

The event is at the Sunken Gardens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and included entertainment, music, face painting and more.

"We are so excited to be here with you guys to participate in the contest. This is the first time for me," Teresa Laredo, from Luz del Mundo Tamales, said.

There are more than just tamales, too. The City says more than 60 vendors are on hand with other merchandise, drinks and other food options.

Celebrity judges decided the best tamale and a tamale eating contest took place at 3 p.m. A chihuahua costume and pet contest at 2:30 p.m. also took place.

For more information, click here .

