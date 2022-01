Google’s Pixel Fold (the name we’re giving it until we have something else) has been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time. At one point we thought it would arrive by year’s end and would likely be at least hinted at in Google’s October hardware event, but that clearly didn’t happen. Then we heard of its imminent demise with the same sources now saying that Google had halted the entire project and stopped production. Then we heard from a reliable leaker that he had no indication from his sources that the Pixel Fold was cancelled.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO