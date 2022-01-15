ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon Knight Trailer Drops Monday, New Footage Revealed

By Jeffrey Harris
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel fans will not have to wait much longer to see the first trailer for the next MCU original series, Moon Knight. Disney and Marvel announced today the world premiere for the trailer for the upcoming series will debut on Monday during the NFL...

Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
Batgirl Set Photo Teases Other Batfamily Characters

DC is nearing production on Batgirl and new set photos are revealing hints at some other members of the Batfamily. The film is starting filming soon in Glasgow, and the new set photos feature references to Batman, Robin, and Black Canary as you can see below. The film, which is...
Inverse

Moon Knight leaks reveal a major new Marvel superhero team

Marvel’s next Disney+ series, Moon Knight, promises to be totally unlike anything else the studio has made. And its protagonist, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is bestowed with powers by the Egyptian god Khonshu, has the potential to be one of the most unique heroes to appear in the MCU.
Ethan Hawke
Oscar Isaac
Embrace the chaos as Marvel drops trailer and poster for Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight

Marvel made the most of Monday Night Football’s NFL wild card game by dropping the feature-length trailer for their eagerly anticipated Moon Knight TV series, which along with an official release date of March 30th and brand new poster ensured there’s plenty to get excited about; check it out below…
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
The Independent

Moon Knight: Marvel fans stunned by Oscar Isaac’s ‘simply terrible’ British accent in first trailer for series

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.“My mind is split between appreciating how...
‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus season two is coming into sharper focus. Mike White’s HBO dark comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its sophomore season. They join the previously announced castmembers Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in season two, which will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO has declined comment on the setting. Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple’s Mythic Quest, Showtime’s Homeland and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amadeus, will play...
Martin Kove To Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Kove, otherwise known as Sensei John Kreese, is hosting his own Cobra Kai podcast. The actor has teamed up with LiveOne-owned audio platform PodcastOne, to launch Cobra Koves. The series, which launches on January 20, will see Kove, who starred in the original Karate Kid movies as well as the television spin-off, and his kids, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, recap episodes of the Netflix drama series. Kove will also share stories from the original trilogy of movies as well as give insight into their own family. It will also feature a range of guests including actors, athletes, musicians, and psychology...
HBO Leads Twitter Buzz With Teen Angst, Heroes and Video Games

It was a big week for HBO/HBO Max, which led overall fan engagement on Twitter for Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Jan. 10 – 16. Bolstering those online conversations were two key series, “Euphoria” and “Peacemaker,” as well as casting news for the upcoming adaptation of the video game “The Last of Us.” The second episode of “Euphoria’s” sophomore season once again landed the show in the top slot with more than 440,000 engagements. Much of the discussion revolved around two new players in the Zendaya-starring drama, who arrived to stir up some trouble for two fan-favorite couples. Dominic...
Moon Knight Trailer: Watch a New Marvel Hero Rise on Disney+

A new Marvel hero rises in the first full trailer for Moon Knight, the Marvel Studios original series launching this spring on Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, the globetrotting action-adventure series set against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt finds the spectral superhero's multiple identities thrust into a deadly war of the gods. Under the first full moon of 2022, Marvel called on the power of the Egyptian Moon god Khonshu to reveal a lunar look at Moon Knight during the NFL playoffs.
