World

Andre Van Doyen gets his own tulip, a month before his 75th birthday

By Hannah Patton
houstonianonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndre Van Doyen christened his “own” lavender this afternoon with a cup of pink bubbles: Andre 75. Van Doyen will turn 75 on February 20. “They really do drink. They had to be baptized with champagne, and I hope they liked it,” says the Amsterdam City Channel comedian and TV presenter....

houstonianonline.com

#Tulips#Pesticides#Dutch People#Tulip Andre 75#The Radio Nos 1#Sberdijk#Tulip Promotions Holland#Nh News
