ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Adventure Is Nigh! Season Finale Part 1 – Split the Party… Three-Ways

By Jack Packard
Escapist Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to part one of the season finale of Adventure Is Nigh: The Jade Homunculus, “Split the Party… Three-Ways.”...

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Alia Shawkat Talks The Final Season Of ‘Search Party’ & Dory’s Latest Character Shift [Interview]

In the previous two seasons of HBO Max’s “Search Party,” it’s felt as if Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) has existed within a different genre inside the show. The show’s protagonist has found herself experiencing a courtroom drama as well a “Misery”-like kidnapping thriller as an outgrowth of her initial folly in tracking down a missing acquaintance. These assignments have required the actress to play the authenticity of the situation while also staying true to the off-kilter satirical tone established by showrunners Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss.
TV SERIES
Wave 3

Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday

(KY3) - The fourth and final season of “Ozark,” a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is set to premiere Friday. Nearly two years removed from the last set of new episodes, Netflix will release 14 episodes of “Ozark” throughout the course of 2022. Half of the new episodes will be available for streaming on Jan. 21. Netflix expects to release the other half of new episodes later this year.
TV SERIES
iheart.com

Netflix Releases Part 1 Trailer of the Final Season of Ozark

The fourth and final season of Ozark is coming soon with the first 7 episodes dropping January 21st and the second half dropping later this year!. So to tease the first part, Netflix just dropped a trailer for part 1 and honestly I can't wait!!!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Why Ozark Season 4 was Split in Two Parts, According to Showrunner

Showrunner Chris Mundy explained why the final season of Ozark is split into two parts. Netflix's critically-acclaimed American crime drama series Ozark is considered to be one of the best shows on the streaming platform, and it will all come to an end with the debut of the fourth and final season. However, fans won't get the final episodes in just one batch. As previously announced, Season 4 has been split in two parts with the first seven episodes releasing later this month.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Adventure#Dungeons Dragons#Dungeon Master
KRMS Radio

Ozark Final Season Watch Party Set For The 21st With TCLA

What is expected to be the final season of a popular Netflix series with the Lake of the Ozarks as its background is set to begin in a couple weeks. Ozark-Season-4 features Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner from Chicago transplanted to the Ozarks with his wife, Wendy, who is portrayed by Laura Linney, after getting caught up in a money laundering scheme gone bad.
OZARK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
E! News

Why Search Party Fans Can Expect a "S--t Show of Epic Proportions" for the Final Season

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. The Search Party is coming to an end. Friday, Jan. 7 marks the launch of the cult comedy's fifth and final season on HBO Max. So it's not surprising that the show's stars—Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early and John Reynolds—were feeling emotional during their exclusive chat with E! News ahead of the farewell season.
TV SERIES
bagogames.com

Crunchyroll Releases New ‘Crescendo’ Trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Crunchyroll recently revealed a dramatic new trailer for for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 in preparation for the new season which will stream on Crunchyroll starting January 9, 2022. The trailer highlights the emotional journey of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin as their journeys begin to collide. The anime will be available subtitled in eight languages and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.
COMICS
Escapist Magazine

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Release Date Set for March 2022

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land showcasing copy abilities and co-op, but it also reveals a Nintendo Switch release date of March 25, 2022. The game was originally announced at the September 2021 Nintendo Direct with a spring 2022 release window, but this is much sooner in spring than anyone had ever anticipated, which is a pleasant surprise.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘The Cuphead Show,’ Releasing on Streamer Next Month

Netflix on Tuesday dropped an official trailer for The Cuphead Show, an episodic series based on Studio MDHR’s retro-style animated video game. Created by Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, the show is described by the streamer as a “character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of lovable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.” There will be 12 episodes in the series, which launches Feb. 18. Leading the voice cast is Tru Valentino as Cuphead and Frank Todaro as Mugman, with Joe Hanna, Luke Millington-Drake, Grey Griffin and Wayne Brady. Upon its release in 2017, the challenging run-and-gun action video game — with visuals and humor partly inspired by classic 1930s cartoons — was reviewed favorably and went on to win best debut indie game and best independent video game at the Game Awards that year. It was also recognized with wins at the D.I.C.E. Awards, SXSW Gaming Awards and BAFTAs, among others. (The Hollywood Reporter named the game one of the 20 best games of the decade). View the trailer for the Netflix series below.
TV SERIES
Escapist Magazine

The Cuphead Show! Netflix Trailer Brings Gorgeous Retro Vibes for February Launch

Netflix’s official trailer for The Cuphead Show! teases lots of familiar faces arriving when the animated series hits the streaming platform on its newly announced release date of February 18, 2022. Each of the show’s 12 bite-size episodes will run at 12 minutes each, featuring callbacks to stages, characters, and bosses found in the original sidescrolling platformer from Studio MDHR. And if you listen closely, it sounds like some of those classic Cuphead tunes can be heard in the show as well. If you’re looking for fun, the new trailer and release date for the The Cuphead Show! have it all for you.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Expanse’ Series Finale Said Goodbye with One Last Memorable Battle

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for “The Expanse” series finale, Season 6, Episode 6, “Babylon’s Ashes.”] “The Expanse,” true to its name, ran for six seasons as one of the most sprawling space stories ever put on film. But you might not have guessed that if you only saw the show’s sets. “I’ve always been pushing to make the ships more and more cramped, make everything a little tighter, a little smaller, ceilings a little lower,” said Breck Eisner, director of 14 episodes of “The Expanse” over its six seasons. “The paradigm for this season has been a submarine war film....
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy