ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Gauging the resilience of complex networks

By Spotligh Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCZzk_0dmkFJtm00

TROY — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network?

And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse?

Network scientist Dr. Jianxi Gao is building tools that can answer those questions, regardless of the nature of the system.

“After a certain point, damage to a system is so great that it causes catastrophic failure. But the events leading to a loss of resilience in a system are rarely predictable and often irreversible. That makes it hard to prevent a collapse,” said Gao, an assistant professor of computer science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, who was awarded a prestigious National Science Foundation CAREER award to tackle the problem. “The mathematical tools we are building will make it possible to evaluate the resilience of any system. And with that, we can predict and prevent failure.”

Imagine the effects of climate change on an ecosystem, Gao said. A species that can’t adapt will dwindle to extinction, perhaps driving a cascade of other species, which eat the first, to the brink of extinction also. As the climate changes, and more species are stressed, Dr. Gao wants the ability to predict the impact of those dwindling populations on the rest of the ecosystem.

Predicting resilience starts by mapping the system as a network, a graph in which the players (an animal, neuron, power station) are connected by the relationships between them, and how that relationship affects each of the players and the network overall. In one visualization of a network, each of the players is a dot, a node, connected to other players by links that represent the relationship between them — think who eats whom in a forest and how that impacts the overall population of each species, or how information moving across a social media site influences opinions. Over time, the system changes, with some nodes appearing or disappearing, links growing stronger or weaker or changing relationship to one another as the system as a whole responds to that change.

Mathematically, a changing network can be described by a series of coupled nonlinear equations. And while equations have been developed to map networks in many fields, predicting the resiliency of complex networks or systems with missing information overwhelms the existing ability of even the most powerful supercomputers.

“We’re very limited in what we can do with the existing methods. Even if the network is not very large, we may be able to use the computer to solve the coupled equations, but we cannot simulate many different failure scenarios,” Gao said.

Dr. Gao debuted a preliminary solution to the problem in a 2016 paper published in Nature. In that paper, he and his colleagues declared that existing analytical tools are insufficient because they were designed for smaller models with few interacting components, as opposed to the vast networks we want to understand. The authors proposed a new set of tools, designed for complex networks, able to first identify the natural state and control parameters of the network, and then collapse the behavior of different networks into a single, solvable, universal function.

The tools presented in the Nature paper worked with strict assumptions on a network where all information is known — all nodes, all links, and the interactions between those nodes and links. In the new work, Gao wants to extend the single universal equation to networks where some of the information is missing. The tools he is developing will estimate missing information — missing nodes and links, and the relationships between them — based on what is already known. The approach reduces accuracy somewhat, but enables a far greater reward than what is lost, Gao said.

“For a network of millions or even billions of nodes, I will be able to use just one equation to estimate the macroscopic behavior of the network. Of course, I will lose some information, some accuracy, but I capture the most important dynamics or properties of the whole system,” Gao said. “Right now, people cannot do that. They cannot test the system, find where it gives way, and better still, improve it so that it will not fail.”

“The ability to analyze and predict weaknesses across a variety of network types gives us a vast amount of power to safeguard vulnerable networks and ecosystems before they fail,” said Curt Breneman, dean of the Rensselaer School of Science. “This is the kind of work that changes the game, and this CAREER award is a recognition of that potential. We congratulate Jianxi and expect great things from his research.”

“CAREER: Network Resilience: Theories, Algorithms, and Applications” is funded with a $576,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

Five Questions: Shawna Weaver

Shawna Weaver is in her third year as head coach of the Shaker boys’ swimming and diving team. She is also currently the head coach of the Burnt Hills-Scotia Glenville swimming and diving team. The Burnt Hills graduate is finishing up her masters in occupational therapy and plans to work as an occupational therapist as […]
SWIMMING & SURFING
Spotlight News

Reading, writing and COVID

COLONIE — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, schools are fighting to keep the doors open and to conduct education in person. And, while students are, of course, the primary focus, their absenteeism does not present the largest obstacle. Rather, it is keeping enough faculty and staff to get the kids to school and then […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Connecting the dots

ALBANY – A study by a School of Public Health professor shows that people with borderline personality disorder have an elevated risk for suicide attempts, particularly if the individual experiences chronic feelings of emptiness. Borderline personality disorder is a psychiatric disorder that impacts a person’s mood, self-image and behavior, and often results in uncertainty about […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crain's Cleveland Business

Finance relationships a bellwether for pandemic resilience

The ongoing COVID pandemic continues to disrupt the business and lending environment for nearly all industries and sectors. While liquidity was an issue early on due to initial restrictions and lockdowns, businesses are now facing a range of additional headwinds, including labor market challenges, supply-chain bottlenecks, cost push inflation and economic uncertainty. As a result, many companies are turning to asset-based lending to help maintain and even grow their businesses during the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
utoledo.edu

Proving Resilience

From remote leadership headaches and global supply chain disruptions to COVID-19 vaccine side effects and antibody responses, UToledo tackled pandemic-related issues to give families, managers and physicians tools to improve their daily lives and work. Learn more at utoledo.edu/features.
TOLEDO, OH
Fast Company

14 ways to gauge customer satisfaction

If you want to grow a successful business and be sure that your clients are satisfied, it’s important to track their digital footprint and exposure to your brand—every step of the way. By doing so, you’ll be able to quickly address any questions, concerns, or deal-breakers that may come up immediately. This will help in reassuring them that they’ve made the right decision engaging with your company’s products and services.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Netrack prioritising business resilience in 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): U.N Krishnaraj, National Manager, Sales and Support at NetRack Enclosures has been a part of an insightful event focusing on - Resilient ICT for a Phygital World. It is a virtual conference available on-demand now, elaborating on the blend of the digital and physical...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
cisco.com

Solving Multi-vendor Network Management Complexity with OpenConfig

As the industry moves towards controller managed networks, where the operator describes what and not how to manage, configuring and maintaining networks from a single vendor remains very complex. Add in the need to manage devices from multiple vendors, and the complexity is multiplied. Yet network operators typically have devices from multiple vendors and must use their models to configure, integrate, test, and manage those devices.
SOFTWARE
etftrends.com

Building a Resilient and Adaptable Portfolio for 2022

A new year brings a frequent question to investment professionals – what is your market outlook for the new year? You don’t have to look very hard to find many willing to answer this question!. Countless attention-seeking headlines attempt to lure in investors with specific market outlooks. The...
MARKETS
The Independent

Quantum battery breakthrough paves way for revolution in energy storage

Researchers have made significant progress towards making quantum batteries a reality after demonstrating a new proof-of-concept device.The next-generation battery technology has the potential to revolutionise energy storage by making use of a phenomenon known as superabsorption.This process involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to a molecule’s ability to absorb light, requiring less charging time the more they become entwined. This means that it is theoretically possible for the charging power of a quantum battery to increase faster than the size of the battery. Superabsorption therefore means the bigger the battery, the faster it charges. Until now, however, it has...
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
The Cullman Tribune

NASA’s James Webb Telescope completes deployment of mirrors provided by General Dynamics

CULLMAN, Ala. – The James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s largest and most powerful space science telescope, launched on a historic mission on Christmas Day. The telescope is going to be replacing the Hubble telescope with mirrors ten times larger than its predecessor. Its mission is to show images of the first galaxies formed in the universe and every phase of cosmic history. The telescope had to go through a lengthy unfurling period in which it deployed it’s five-layer sunshield to the proper tension. The deployment of the sunshield was finished on January 4 and the NASA team moved on to the unfolding...
CULLMAN, AL
AFP

'Throwaway economy' thwarting climate goals: report

Countries are neglecting the massive impact of the "throwaway" economy on planet-warming emissions, according to research published Wednesday that calculated more than half a trillion tonnes of virgin materials have been consumed since the 2015 Paris climate deal. It warns that humanity is consuming 70 percent more virgin materials than the world can safely replenish. 
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Astronauts at Risk of 'Space Anemia'

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Astronauts can develop a condition called space anemia because their bodies destroy more red blood cells than normal when in space, a groundbreaking study shows. Assessments of 14 astronauts over six months between space missions found that 54% more blood cells were destroyed while they were in space than when they were on Earth, according to findings published Jan. 14 in Nature Medicine. ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy