Boston Firefighters Face Wind, Bitter Cold While Fighting Blaze

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston firefighters were out in frigid temperatures and windy conditions to put of a fire on Wellsmere Road on Saturday. When crews arrived around 11 a.m., heavy smoke could be seen coming from the attic.

No one was in the house at the time, according to the fire department. The building is a two-family home that had been under construction.

There were flames coming from the second and third floors of the house. It took crews about an hour to put out.

It’s unclear what started the fire.