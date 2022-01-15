ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Firefighters Face Wind, Bitter Cold While Fighting Blaze

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBtCD_0dmkFGFb00

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston firefighters were out in frigid temperatures and windy conditions to put of a fire on Wellsmere Road on Saturday. When crews arrived around 11 a.m., heavy smoke could be seen coming from the attic.

No one was in the house at the time, according to the fire department. The building is a two-family home that had been under construction.

There were flames coming from the second and third floors of the house. It took crews about an hour to put out.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Brockton Firefighter Injured After Falling Through Floor At House Fire

BROCKTON (CBS) – A firefighter in Brockton suffered minor injuries after he fell through a stairway at a house fire Tuesday night. He fell through the floor and into the basement of a home on Tilton Ave. The firefighter managed to get himself out of the basement. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution. A Brockton firefighter fell through this set of stairs at a home on Tilton Ave. (Image credit Brockton Fire) “This not a job for the faint of heart by any means,” Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said. “This is a job that these guys were at the firehouse just a couple minutes ago, and they’re out here now trying to save someone’s life and property and one of their own members goes through the floor. It is heart pounding to say the least.” Nardelli said the firefighter is doing well and even wanted to come back to the fire to help with the clean-up.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massive Wind-Whipped Fire Spreads To Several Salisbury Buildings

SALISBURY (CBS) – More than 20 people are displaced following a massive wind-whipped fire that spread to multiple buildings during an early Monday morning storm. Flames were roaring on Central Ave. overnight. A motel, three single-family homes, and a 12-unit apartment building were burned to the ground. Other nearby buildings were damaged. When firefighters first responded around 1:45 a.m., winds were around 13 MPH. But winds later started whipping at over 30 MPH. “We had hurricane-force winds,” said Salisbury Fire Capt. Andrew Murphy. “We did everything we could.” Four people were unaware of the fire and needed to be taken out of the buildings...
SALISBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Chances For Snow Over Next Several Days

BOSTON (CBS) – You gotta admit, this winter has been pretty easy thus far. We have really only had one significant snowstorm, back on January 7 and most of that snow was essentially vaporized in less than a week. We have had some very cold days, but the harshest cold has been fleeting, in and out of here in a day or two. We have also had a bit of luck (good or bad depending on your perspective) with several storms missing to our south and Monday’s storm heading well to our west. Is our luck about...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Snow Totals And Highest Wind Gusts For January 17 Storm

BOSTON (CBS) – A powerful winter storm is bringing a variety of conditions around Massachusetts on Monday. Snow is falling in many interior locations, while rain is falling in other parts of the state. But that isn’t the only concern. Winds are also whipping around the region, with gusts reported around 60 MPH. Here are the latest snowfall and wind totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers. SNOW TOTALS Chesterfield 7.8 Fitchburg 6.7 Westhampton 6.0 Sherburn Falls 6.0 Hardwick 5.8 Lunenburg 5.3 Southwick 5.0 Shirley 4.2 Clinton 4.0 Westford 4.0 Westfield 3.5 West Brookfield 3.5 Grafton 3.0 Spencer 3.0 Westboro 2.9 Pepperell 2.8 Hopkinton 2.0 Franklin 2.0 WIND GUSTS Salem 66 MPH West Dennis 65 MPH Rockport 65 MPH Carson Beach 63 MPH Hull 61 MPH Marshfield 61 MPH Duxbury 59 MPH Fairhaven 56 MPH Nantucket 52 MPH Beverly 52 MPH Cambridge 50 MPH Mashpee 49 MPH Duxbury 47 MPH Milton – Blue Hill 46 MPH Winthrop 46 MPH Newburyport 45 MPH Orleans 44 MPH Fall River 45 MPH North Weymouth 43 MPH Dennis 42 MPH Swampscott 40 MPH
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roslindale, MA
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police Subdue Knife-Wielding Man With Bean Bag Round On Mass Ave.

BOSTON (CBS) – Police officers subdued a knife-wielding man with a bean bag round during an incident Tuesday afternoon on Mass Ave. in Boston. Cell phone video captured the suspect backing down Huntington Ave., yelling at the swarm of officers tracking him as they demanded he drop the knife. Pedestrian Nick Pandis thought the man might come after him. “I’m still in shock because it happened right in front of us,” Pandis said. It was just before 1:30 when 911 callers warned police of a man waving a knife and making incoherent threats and officers encountered the agitated, uncooperative suspect. He...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Roadway Flooded From North Hampton To Rye After Monday’s Storm

BOSTON (CBS) — Flooded roads along the coast of Massachusetts and New Hampshire were causing problems for drivers on Monday. A storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area. Hampton, New Hampshire Police warned drivers not to drive through water. “As we are approaching high tide several roads are closed due to flooding,” the department tweeted. Ashworth Ave., Brown Ave., Lafayette Rd. near the marsh were closed. Flooding in Hampton, NH on Monday (WBZ-TV) Ocean Blvd from North Hampton to Rye, New Hampshire was also completely shut down after it was covered by water and rocks. Crews were working on the roadway near 100 Harbor Road in Rye because it had collapsed. In Salisbury, Route 1A on both sides from Reservation Road to North End Boulevard was closed due to flooding, MassDOT said. Much of Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn was flooded as well around 10 a.m. but the water has since receded. Flooding at Long Wharf in Boston on Monday (Photo Via Twitter @WeatherOwen) Water from the ocean had flooded the Long Wharf in Boston. A video shows waves crashing up onto the walkway.
HAMPTON, NH
CBS Boston

Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Car On Route 9 In Framingham

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Route 9 in Framingham Monday night, authorities said. The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Framingham police are investigating the deadly crash that happened on California Avenue at about 9 p.m. The driver of the 1986 Mazda RX7 was headed west in the left lane when it’s alleged that he hit the pedestrian and then crashed into the center median. First responders pronounced a man in his 40s dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released, pending family notification. The Mazda driver stayed at the scene and was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No charges have been filed yet as the investigation continues.  
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Registration For Pan-Mass Challenge Opens Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) – Registration for the 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge opens Tuesday morning. This year an anonymous donor has pledged to match every rider’s registration fee dollar-for-dollar. This could raise $2 million for cancer research at the Dana–Farber Cancer Institute. This year’s ride is scheduled for August 6th and 7th. You can register here. WBZ-TV is proud to partner with the PMC.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Fire Department#Boston Fire Dept
CBS Boston

Snow And Rain, 50-70 MPH Wind Gusts Arrive In Massachusetts During Powerful Monday Storm

BOSTON (CBS) — Winter is here and it’s a messy start to the week for much of New England. How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends in years? Naturally, with rain on Monday. That’s just how we roll here in Boston. It isn’t all rain though. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Before 6 a.m., interior locations measured 2-4 inches of wet, compact snow. This is leading to very slick travel on Monday morning. Those in eastern Massachusetts shouldn’t put their guard down. A slushy 0.5” was recorded in Methuen. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Steady rain will replace the flakes but pavement temperature will still cold enough to make...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Eversource Prepares For ‘Kitchen Sink’ Storm Expected To Bring Snow, Rain And Wind To New England

BOSTON (CBS) – Eversource crews are ready to respond to potential power outages in Massachusetts on Monday during a storm that is expected to bring a little bit of everything to the region. Beyond The Forecast: What To Expect For Monday Storm Spokesman Chris McKinnon said Eversource has been preparing for several days ahead of the storm, with additional crews on standby if needed. Massachusetts is expected to receive high winds, snow and rain starting early Monday morning. High wind gusts are the biggest concern in Eastern Massachusetts, while the central and western parts of the state will deal with heavy and wet...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Child Suffers Cut Foot In Elevator Incident At Revere Apartment Complex

REVERE (CBS) – Revere Police said Tuesday that a child ended up with a cut foot after an incident in an apartment building elevator Monday night. I-Team sources originally told WBZ-TV a child had been stabbed at the complex on Revere Beach Boulevard around 8 p.m. but the injuries were minor and that the child did not need to go to the hospital. Police released an official statement on the incident Tuesday morning. “We did not have any child stabbed last evening. The child suffered a laceration on the foot in the building elevator. Mom was standing outside the elevator door when it closed while the child was alone inside. DCF was notified,” said Captain Amy O’Hara. After the incident, officers were seen taking a man into custody.  Police explained that as well. “Andrew Gomez, was placed under arrest for a probation violation who was at this location and fled the scene when police and fire were called,” O’ Hara said.
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

Women From Hudson, NH, Dracut Arrested In Connection With Capitol Hill Riot

BOSTON (CBS) – Two local women were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021. Kirstyn Niemela, 33, of Hudson, NH and Stefanie Chiguer 36, of Dracut are facing several charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Investigators said two witnesses helped the FBI identify Niemela and Chiguer. The arrests bring the total number of people charged by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol to 13. Federal prosecutors have so far charged more than 700 people with participating in the attack.
DRACUT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Boston

Omicron Peak Behind Us: Mass. COVID Cases On Steep Downward Trend

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts released its COVID-19 data on Tuesday for the first time in five days following a long holiday weekend. On the surface, it showed more than 56,000 new COVID cases reported over the few days. But a closer look at the information reveals that COVID-19 trends in Massachusetts have taken a steep turn for the better. “New cases that come in are getting added to dates that have passed long ago,” Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center explained. “Cases are attributed to the date on which the test was performed. So, the dates you are no longer...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Arizona Mother Worried Son’s Surgery In Boston Will Be Rescheduled Again Due To COVID

BOSTON (CBS) – An Arizona mother is dreading the possible call that her son’s elective surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital will be postponed again due to COVID-19. “Every time my phone rings and it’s a Boston number, my heart stops,” said Gail Smith. Her 7-year-old son, Derek, needs surgery on his heart and airway. It was originally scheduled for January 2021, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Massachusetts hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, forcing many to postpone elective, non-life threatening surgeries until more beds open up. Mass General Brigham said they’re postponing more than 2,000 cases per week, writing...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man Shot At Blackstone Valley Mall

MILLBURY (CBS) — A man is hurt after he was shot at the Blackstone Valley Mall Saturday. Police say he was shot in the shoulder and left with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers responded to the upper entrance of the Blackstone Valley 14 Cinema de Lux for a report of multiple shots fired around 8:55 p.m. No word yet on any arrests. Police are investigating. Anyone with information should call 508-865-3521.
BLACKSTONE, MA
CBS Boston

Mount Washington Sees ‘Fierce’ 121 MPH Wind Gust, Expects Up To 20 Inches Of Snow From Winter Storm

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph. Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations. Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow. According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Stoneham Police Officer Needs 30 Stitches To Face And Head After Being Attacked By Dog

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer is recovering after he was mauled by a dog on Sunday morning. Officer Joe Ponzo was making a routine call at a home when he was attacked. Police said the dog lunged at the officer when the homeowner opened the door. Ponzo needed 30 stitches to his face and head. A Stoneham police officer was attacked by a dog on Sunday (Photo Via Stoneham Police) Stoneham Animal Control reminded residents to secure their dogs in a different room if they know that police, fire, or medical personnel are responding to their homes. “These Officers take enough risks and should not have to worry about bad pet owners,” animal control wrote on Facebook.
STONEHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Pile-Up Crash In Hingham Caused By Distracted Driving, Police Say

HINGHAM (CBS) — Police say distracted driving appears to be the cause of a three-car crash in Hingham on Thursday afternoon. Pictures from the scene show one car on top of another car’s hood. It happened on Route 228 near High Street. According to police, the first car was stopped in traffic when the middle car hit the first car in a low-impact crash. Then a third car struck the middle car at a higher speed and went underneath it. The crash also pushed the middle car into the first again. Hingham Police said distracted driving may have been the cause of this crash on Thursday (Photo Via Hingham Police) Three people were left with non-life-threatening injuries. Fortunately, everyone in the cars was wearing seatbelts, police said. Officers believe the crash was caused by a driver not paying attention or distracted driving.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

‘Extreme Cold’ Cancels COVID Testing At 4 Outdoor New Hampshire Sites Saturday

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — The “extreme cold” in the forecast for Saturday has canceled testing at four state-run COVID-19 testing sites in New Hampshire. “Temperatures on January 15 are expected to be in the teens with a real feel of 40 degrees below zero,” New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. “After consultation with the National Weather Service, the outdoor testing sites in Claremont [River Valley Community College], Manchester [JFK Colosseum], Nashua [25 Crown Street] and Newington [Fox Run Mall] will be closed out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and patients.” The closed sites are expected to reopen Sunday at 9 a.m. Anyone seeking a test on Saturday is encouraged to turn to more than 100 indoor testing sites in the state. Click here for more information about COVID testing in New Hampshire.
CLAREMONT, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy