Senior sucker-punched by stranger in unprovoked Brooklyn attack: video

A 79-year-old man with a cane was walloped in Brooklyn by a complete stranger driving a moped — an alarming and unprovoked attack caught on video, police said Saturday.

The senior was talking to another person on Fourth Ave. near Carroll St. in Park Slope about 12 p.m. Friday when the suspect rolled down the bike lane on a moped, surveillance video recovered by police shows.

The assailant parked the moped and quietly walked over to the victim, looking around as he approached the unsuspecting senior.

The victim didn’t even notice the stranger until he reeled back and sucker-punched the elderly man on the side of the face, knocking him back onto the sidewalk, the video shows.

No words were exchanged. Afterward, the suspect jumped back on his moped and drove off.

The man the victim was talking to walked toward the attacker as he made a U-turn and zipped away.

The senior suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, cops said. He claimed he never saw his attacker before and had no interaction with him before the attack.

Police on Saturday released the photos and video in the hope someone recognizes the assailant.

The man is described as black with a stocky build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, a black bubble jacket, black athletic pants with a white stripe running down the sides and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.