ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Senior sucker-punched by stranger in unprovoked Brooklyn attack: video

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A 79-year-old man with a cane was walloped in Brooklyn by a complete stranger driving a moped — an alarming and unprovoked attack caught on video, police said Saturday.

The senior was talking to another person on Fourth Ave. near Carroll St. in Park Slope about 12 p.m. Friday when the suspect rolled down the bike lane on a moped, surveillance video recovered by police shows.

The assailant parked the moped and quietly walked over to the victim, looking around as he approached the unsuspecting senior.

The victim didn’t even notice the stranger until he reeled back and sucker-punched the elderly man on the side of the face, knocking him back onto the sidewalk, the video shows.

No words were exchanged. Afterward, the suspect jumped back on his moped and drove off.

The man the victim was talking to walked toward the attacker as he made a U-turn and zipped away.

The senior suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, cops said. He claimed he never saw his attacker before and had no interaction with him before the attack.

Police on Saturday released the photos and video in the hope someone recognizes the assailant.

The man is described as black with a stocky build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, a black bubble jacket, black athletic pants with a white stripe running down the sides and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man shot in head, critically wounded in Brooklyn drive-by

A 22-year-old man was clinging to life after he was shot in the head during a Brooklyn drive-by early Tuesday, police said. The victim was sitting in a car near the corner of Wythe and Metropolitan Aves. in Willamsburgwhen the gunman rolled by in another vehicle about 3:30 a.m., witnesses told police. The shooter fired five times from his car, striking the victim in the head, before speeding ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Fiery Bronx gas explosion building collapse kills elderly resident, injures 7 others: ‘The pieces just went everywhere’

A 77-year-old woman was killed and two other senior citizens injured in a fiery Bronx gas explosion that leveled their three-story residence Tuesday morning as one lucky survivor fled barefoot through the flames with her little boy, authorities said. The blast and subsequent raging blaze decimated the building on Fox St. near Intervale Ave. in Longwood, with an eyewitness recounting how the ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYPD prosecutor seeks firing of sergeant who fatally shot mentally ill Bronx woman; claims procedures ignored

An NYPD sergeant who shot dead a mentally ill woman in her Bronx apartment failed department procedures at every turn, including by not pressing the woman’s sister for more information about her condition, a department prosecutor said Tuesday. The accused cop, Sgt. Hugh Barry, should be fired for his role in the Oct. 18, 2016 death of Deborah Danner, prosecutor David Green said in his opening ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Woman, 67, dies a month after being struck by school bus driver near her Manhattan home

A 67-year-old woman has died a month after being struck by a school bus driver a half block from her home in Manhattan’s Chinatown, authorities said Tuesday. Ahhon Lau was hit in the intersection of Monroe St. and Catherine St. about 1:45 p.m. Dec. 16, officials said. Medics rushed her to Bellevue Hospital, where she died Sunday. The 63-year-old school bus driver, who works for Shelby ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams concedes he feels unsafe when taking the subway, acknowledging concerns of transit riders

He went from Swag City to Fear City in about two weeks’ time. Mayor Adams confessed to a roomful of reporters Tuesday that he has his own trepidations about riding the subway — just three days after the tragic murder of Michelle Go, a Manhattan woman who perished after being pushed into the path of a train by a mentally ill homeless man. Adams has spoken for months about public safety and New ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy