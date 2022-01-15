ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Gavin Reilly brace earns Morton victory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0me6Pz_0dmkEjcL00

Gavin Reilly scored twice as Morton won 2-0 at Ayr in an important game at the bottom of the cinch Championship.

Tomi Adeloye missed an early Ayr chance and it was Morton who instead took the lead in the 27th minute, Reilly tapping in from full-back Lewis Strapp’s cross.

Home goalkeeper Aidan McAdams twice denied Cameron Blues as Morton had the better of the first half.

Reilly had what would have been his second goal disallowed at the start of the second period but was credited with the final touch after a brilliant run and shot from Gozie Ugwu just after the hour mark.

Morton moved two points above bottom pair Queen of the South and Dunfermline, with Ayr a point better off.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dom Telford brace helps Newport to comfortable victory over Harrogate

Newport returned to winning ways in style with a comfortable 4-0 win over Harrogate in the behind-closed-doors clash at Rodney Parade. Defender Mickey Demetriou opened the scoring with a penalty in the eighth minute after Dom Telford had been upended by Harrogate captain Josh Falkingham. And, after Nick Townsend had...
SOCCER
newschain

Will Randall scores late winner as promotion-chasing Sutton beat Colchester

Will Randall struck a stoppage-time winner to secure promotion-chasing Sutton a 3-2 win over struggling Colchester. Colchester took a third-minute lead when debutant Owura Edwards’ 25-yard strike beat keeper Dean Bouzanis, after Brendan Wiredu had won possession well in midfield. But Sutton equalised in the ninth minute through Isaac...
SOCCER
newschain

Theo Corbeanu stunner earns MK Dons victory at Portsmouth

Theo Corbeanu scored a stunning first MK Dons goal to fire his side to 2-1 victory at Portsmouth and end the hosts’ 10-match unbeaten run in League One. Mo Eisa was also on target as the visitors cemented their place in the top six. It could have been different...
SOCCER
newschain

Bruce Anderson’s brace earns Livingston victory over Dundee

Bruce Anderson’s well-taken double earned Livingston a 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over dismal Dundee at the Tony Macaroni Stadium. After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first fixture after the rescheduled winter break, the Livi striker struck twice from close range early in the second half, with James McPake’s side unable to offer a response.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Reilly
Person
Cameron Blues
Person
Gozie Ugwu
newschain

Carlisle keep unbeaten run going with draw against Hartlepool

Improving Carlisle extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to five games with a 0-0 draw against stubborn visitors Hartlepool. The Cumbrians hit the crossbar while Pools could have gained only a second away league win of the campaign were it not for home goalkeeper Mark Howard. Ben Killip...
SOCCER
newschain

St Mirren end long wait for a win with victory at Dundee United

St Mirren ended their 11-game run without a win by beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership. The Buddies opened the scoring in the first half with a superbly created and well taken goal by Jay Henderson, before making it two after the break thanks to Eamonn Brophy.
SOCCER
newschain

‘Knackered’ Paul Tisdale delighted with win over Crawley

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale admitted to feeling “knackered” following the tense 2-1 victory over Crawley that lifted them further clear of the League Two relegation zone. Substitute Luke Norris scored the winner for Boro, who are now eight points ahead of second-from-bottom Scunthorpe after picking up seven points...
SOCCER
newschain

Port Vale beaten by Salford as damaged goalpost forces delay

Salford snatched a 1-0 win over Port Vale in a game delayed by 10 minutes due to a damaged goalpost. The Valiants started brightly and dominated the opening period, with Ben Garrity going agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his powerful goal-bound strike was cleared by Theo Vassell. In...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Of The South#Home
newschain

Keith Millen sees positives after Carlisle draw with Hartlepool

Carlisle manager Keith Millen watched his side drop points at home for a second successive game but had few complaints after a goalless League Two draw with Hartlepool. The Cumbrians are now unbeaten in five league outings and have conceded just twice in six games. Millen is guiding them well...
SOCCER
newschain

Frustration for Darrell Clarke as Port Vale beaten by Salford

Darrell Clarke was left frustrated by Port Vale’s 1-0 loss to Salford in a fixture delayed by a damaged goalpost. The Valiants’ first-half dominance was disrupted by a 10-minute stoppage after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor entered the field to straighten the woodwork. Despite...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
pdjnews.com

Six Cowboys earn bonus-point wins in victory over Columbia

The fourth-ranked Oklahoma State wrestling team took down Columbia, 35-6, in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday afternoon in a match that was originally scheduled to take place in Morgantown, W.V. The Cowboys took eight of the 10 matches in the dual, with six Cowboys earning bonus-point wins by way of three major decisions, a technical fall and two pins. “I thought the effort was good. I didn’t…
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Daizen Maeda plans to add to his debut goal after overcoming first-night nerves

Daizen Maeda overcame first-night nerves to score a debut goal for Celtic and then vowed to keep finding the net to help their title push amid the absence of Kyogo Furuhashi. With Furuhashi still out with hamstring trouble, Maeda was given the centre forward berth as Celtic returned to action on Monday night following the cinch Premiership winter break.
SOCCER
newschain

Regan Charles-Cook at the double as Ross County sink Motherwell

Regan Charles-Cook’s second-half double enabled 10-man Ross County to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone with a 3-1 home win over Motherwell. The cinch Premiership game burst into life on the cusp of half-time when Sondre Solholm Johansen scored an own goal. Motherwell came back strongly...
SOCCER
newschain

Jim Goodwin delighted to see his Buddies end their wait for a win

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin expressed his delight after his team finally won at the 12th attempt, beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice. The Buddies opened the scoring in the cinch Premiership contest through Jay Henderson, with Eamonn Brophy doubling their advantage. United pulled one back through an Alan Power...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score tonight after Adam Webster goal earns point

Follow live reaction after Chelsea dropped points for the fourth Premier League match in a row as they were held to a 1-1 draw by an impressive Brighton side at the Amex Stadium. Adam Webster’s bullet header from a corner pulled Brighton level on 59 minutes after Hakim Ziyech had given Chelsea the lead against the run of play midway through the first half.The result means Chelsea are still yet to win a Premier League match in 2022 and it leaves them 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, who beat them 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, while having played a game more. Thomas Tuchel’s side are also a point behind Liverpool having played two games more than the second-placed side.Chelsea were often second-best to Brighton and struggled to create many chances against Graham Potter’s side. Ziyech’s opener was a deflected strike from distance and Romelu Lukaku had another quiet game before being substituted on 79 minutes. Follow live reaction from Brighton vs Chelsea below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley. The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy