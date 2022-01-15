ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sutton strike at the death to sting struggling Stevenage

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seAHP_0dmkEQnQ00

Richie Bennett scored late on as promotion-chasing Sutton salvaged a 3-3 draw against relegation-threatened Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

Luke Norris opened the scoring after 34 minutes before Jamie Reid doubled Stevenage’s lead.

After Alistair Smith scored for the visitors in the 58th minute, Reid grabbed his second shortly after to restore his side’s two-goal advantage.

But a Robert Milsom penalty two minutes later set up a nervy finish and Bennett equalised at the death.

Norris scored first, receiving the ball and curling it into the top-right corner of Dean Bouzanis’ goal.

Stevenage doubled their lead in the 39th minute when Reid headed home Ben Coker’s cross following a superb set-piece routine.

Smith’s blistering strike from outside the box after half-time gave Sutton hope.

But chaos ensued when Bouzanis messed up a free-kick, allowing Reid to score from 35 yards.

However, Sutton were not out of it and Milsom’s penalty found the bottom-right corner after a foul in the box in the 66th minute.

And Bennett headed home in the eighth minute of added time to rescue a draw, leaving Sutton one point off the top three.

