Curtis Thompson’s stunning strike sets Wycombe on the way to win over Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Wycombe went top of League One following a 2-0 victory over Oxford at Adams Park with Curtis Thompson’s superb goal setting them on their way.

The Chairboys leapfrogged previous leaders Rotherham and Sunderland in the table after both dropped points, while the U’s were made to rue missed chances, as they dropped out of the play-off places.

Oxford’s Nathan Holland had the game’s first clear chance after 19 minutes when his shot from Ryan Williams’ cutback was brilliantly cleared off the line by Ryan Tafazolli.

The U’s then had a bright spell, with David Stockdale having to make two good saves from Holland within the space of a minute.

But Wycombe led in the 33rd minute when a corner was cleared as far as Thompson, who controlled before sending a terrific strike into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

The Chairboys doubled their lead on the hour mark when Garath McCleary broke away before putting Brandon Hanlan in the clear, and the forward finished calmly through Simon Eastwood’s legs.

RELATED PEOPLE
newschain

Bruce Anderson’s brace earns Livingston victory over Dundee

Bruce Anderson’s well-taken double earned Livingston a 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over dismal Dundee at the Tony Macaroni Stadium. After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first fixture after the rescheduled winter break, the Livi striker struck twice from close range early in the second half, with James McPake’s side unable to offer a response.
SOCCER
newschain

St Mirren end long wait for a win with victory at Dundee United

St Mirren ended their 11-game run without a win by beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership. The Buddies opened the scoring in the first half with a superbly created and well taken goal by Jay Henderson, before making it two after the break thanks to Eamonn Brophy.
SOCCER
