ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405SG2_0dmkCvB500

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in color with her latest look.

The model was spotted yesterday out and about in Los Angeles with Alexa Demie, a star on HBO’s “Euphoria”, while wearing a casual, functional outfit. For the ensemble, Bieber donned a white cropped polo-style button-up short sleeve top paired with a long-sleeve waffle-knit cropped shirt for a layered effect. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of pink stretch pants that added a pop of color. She accessorized the moment with dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings and square black sunglasses.

When it came down to footwear, Bieber opted for a pair of multicolored Runner Sneakers from Balenciaga that featured a chunky sole. The style that Bieber’s wearing is available for purchase at Balenciaga.com.

Bieber has a trendy yet casual sartorial taste. Riddled through her Instagram feed and on streets alike are pictures of her wearing silhouettes including slouchy jeans, printed separates, intricate swimsuits, edgy dresses and dashing outerwear. The “Ocean’s Eight” also has a penchant for easy T-shirts, fun vests and swimsuits that give the actress a lot of options within her wardrobe. On the footwear front, she wears styles such as pumps, sandals, boots of all kinds and sneakers that help to elevate her attire.

Hailey has made a lane for herself within the fashion industry. Bieber has starred in campaigns for labels including Jimmy Choo, Superga, Versace, Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein. She has also modeled in ads for her husband Justin Bieber’s clothing line, Drew House.

Put on a pair of multicolored, chunky sneakers for an athletic appearance.

Flip through the gallery to see Bieber’s best street style looks through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjwMv_0dmkCvB500
CREDIT: Guess

To Buy: Guess Juless Chunky Sneakers, $60 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17haTo_0dmkCvB500
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: FILA Heritage Cage Mid Mixed Media Sneakers, $85 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fofL_0dmkCvB500
CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Karlie Kloss X9000 Shoes, $140 .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Strikes a Pose in Body Suit, Pink Moon Boots For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Jimmy Choo, Superga, and now Victoria’s Secret. Hailey Bieber has linked up with the iconic brand to model in their new winter campaign. Baldwin-turned-Bieber can be seen posing VS garb, along with a pair of pink Moon Boots, in new shots posted to Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram page. In one snap, the model is wearing a sleek black base layer jumpsuit while in two others, she’s sporting a floral-printed underwear set with the puffy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) The bubblegum pink platform snow boots, which are available to shop online, have a water-resistant finish...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Is All Tied Up with Michael B. Jordan in Chocolate Disco Dress and Wrapped Sandals

Lori Harvey’s 2022 was off to a romantic start, as she rang in the new year with a kiss from beau Michael B. Jordan. The model shared sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, wearing a halter-neck minidress by Raisa Vanessa. The sleek backless number featured a chocolate brown palette covered in square-shaped sequins, instantly channeling ’70s glamour. Harvey accessorized with a gold bracelet, watch and drop earrings. “Happy New Year,” she coupled the romantic photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Kids: They’re ‘More Than Ready’

And baby makes three? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are gearing up to expand their family, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Babies are definitely on the brain,” the source says of the “Peaches” singer, 27, and the model, 25. “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Did Hailey Bieber Forget Her Pants On Instagram? She's The Latest Celeb To Rock The Look

No, Hailey Bieber didn’t get ready in a hurry, and no, she wasn’t caught unawares and papped while she was only half dressed. Every time Mrs Bieber has been pictured without her pants, we have to tell you that her look was completely intentional! Promise! And if it wasn’t, then the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model did a great job of making it look like it was!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Jimmy Choo
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Winnie Harlow in Dubai

Supermodel Winnie Harlow is having the time of her life over in Dubai! She was spotted posing it up at her hotel at Raffles The Palm. She is simply STUNNING and a lady in red with her ensemble! She brought in the new year looking ravishing and I love this look from head to toe! The custom bustier styled dress with huge rhinestones, and draped chains completed her look. She styled the dress with her own jewels, nude lips and nails, I’m here for it! This is definitely how you ring in the new year lol! More pictures and the custom designer dress she was wearing inside, have a blessed day everyone!
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Plunging Cutout Top on a Boat with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially touched down in the Bahamas, but their outfits appear to say otherwise. On Wednesday, the jet-setting couple was photographed walking on a dock together after a boat ride in the Caribbean, and their looks weren't exactly what we'd consider to be island-ready. For...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Hbo#Balenciaga Com#Drew House#Saks Fifth Avenue
HollywoodLife

Cardi B & Daughter Kulture, 3, Rock Matching Chanel Ear Muffs While Posing On A Maybach — Photos

Hot wheels! The rapper and her darling daughter looked so chic showing off their designer duds and fancy car. Time for a drive? Cardi B, 29, was ultra-stylish as she and daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, bundled up for a photo shoot in front of mom’s shiny, black Maybach on Dec. 3. Proving they were the fancy type, the duo donned matching $1200 Chanel ear muffs as they posed on the roof of the rapper’s VIP vehicle.
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
YOGA
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner just got the prettiest tortoiseshell tip manicure

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner is a trendsetter – from that cut-out wedding guest dress (which quite literally broke the internet), to her and Kim Kardashian's contrasting Met Gala getups. It's no wonder then, that she's even leading the way when it comes to manicures, and her latest nail look has found itself at the top of our list of trends to try in 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

81K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy