Raiders' Derek Carr enters 2022 with future in Las Vegas likely tied to new head coach, per report

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Just a month ago, the New England Patriots were the AFC's No. 1 seed. After just one day of the postseason, they are finished, swept away by their own ill-timed slump and the Buffalo Bills, who delighted in pouring it on their hated rival on a frigid night that did nothing to dull the celebration of the frozen fans. If the Bills began the season as the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs' preeminence in the AFC, the first day of Super Wild Card Weekend presented another possible hurdle. The Cincinnati Bengals held on in a nail-biter against the Las Vegas Raiders, announcing the arrival of another young quarterback -- ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ -- to challenge ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿. It is a delicious possibility that Mahomes, Burrow and Josh Allen will fight over the conference for the next decade or so. Maybe Mac Jones will eventually join them. But Saturday's games sent the Patriots back to their rebuilding and the Raiders into another franchise overhaul.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO