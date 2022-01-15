ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Derek Carr enters 2022 with future in Las Vegas likely tied to new head coach, per report

By Patrik Walker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not something Derek Carr is thinking about at the moment, but he will soon, and the definition of "soon" is contingent upon how well the Las Vegas Raiders fare against the Cincinnati Bengals on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. Carr has long been rumored as someone the team might look...

The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr Very Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, but Derek Carr and his teammates are still deserving of everyone’s respect. Las Vegas went through a number of difficult situations in 2021, including the firing of their head coach, Jon Gruden, and the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs following his deadly car accident.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals lose key weapon for showdown vs. Derrick Henry, Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after holding off the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. With a matchup against the Tennessee Titans looming, the Bengals need their defense playing at its best if they want to slow down the rampant Derrick Henry. Unfortunately, the Bengals will be without a key member of their defensive line for their Divisional Round clash. Per the Bengals’ Twitter account, the team has placed starting DT Larry Ogunjobi on IR.
NFL
FanSided

Did NFL just admit they screwed Raiders over in playoffs?

The officiating crew from the Raiders-Bengals game won’t work again this postseason. This is after several controversial calls went against Vegas. While the NFL didn’t publicly shame Jerome Boger and his crew for their performance in Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, privately is a different story.
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
The Spun

Adam Schefter Has Update On Raiders’ Head Coaching Plans

After firing their GM, will the Raiders now move on from Rich Bisaccia as well?. The Raiders opted to part ways with GM Mike Mayock on Monday evening. Now, all eyes turn to Bisaccia. Bisacci exceeded expectations since taking over for Jon Gruden early in the 2021 season. He even...
NFL
NFL

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Just a month ago, the New England Patriots were the AFC's No. 1 seed. After just one day of the postseason, they are finished, swept away by their own ill-timed slump and the Buffalo Bills, who delighted in pouring it on their hated rival on a frigid night that did nothing to dull the celebration of the frozen fans. If the Bills began the season as the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs' preeminence in the AFC, the first day of Super Wild Card Weekend presented another possible hurdle. The Cincinnati Bengals held on in a nail-biter against the Las Vegas Raiders, announcing the arrival of another young quarterback -- ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ -- to challenge ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿. It is a delicious possibility that Mahomes, Burrow and Josh Allen will fight over the conference for the next decade or so. Maybe Mac Jones will eventually join them. But Saturday's games sent the Patriots back to their rebuilding and the Raiders into another franchise overhaul.
NFL
raiderramble.com

2021 Raiders Rewind: QB Derek Carr

The most polarizing player in the Las Vegas Raiders organization has been their starting quarterback, Derek Carr. He has his diehard supporters and his diehard haters. Then there are those who can have civil discussions about him. The 2021 season was one of the most draining seasons for him and would’ve been for any quarterback, but it landed on Carr and he responded by getting the Raiders to the playoffs. It wasn’t the prettiest season, but with everything that went on, it was a commendable one without a doubt.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Season In Review: Derek Carr

In the kind of roller-coaster season that the Las Vegas Raiders went through this season, they needed a stabilizing force to keep it all together. A significant part of that came from interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, but it also came from the team's tenured and often embattled quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL

