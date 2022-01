Urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) announced Tuesday that its board of directors has authorized an increase of $2 million to the company’s existing stock repurchase program. Under the new authorization, the Colorado-based company can purchase up to $7 million shares of its common stock from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in compliance with applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO