ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Iowa’s Murray twins could be double trouble for Minnesota

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqxzR_0dmkCqlS00

Minnesota seeks to end a three-game losing streak and get a much-needed Big Ten win when it hosts Iowa on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten) are coming off a 71-69 loss at No. 10 Michigan State on Wednesday. Joey Hauser made a shot from the low post with a tenth of a second left to give the Spartans (14-2, 5-0) their second win over Minnesota this season.

Eric Curry recorded a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds before a left ankle injury forced him to the bench in the final minute. He’s a game-time decision to face Iowa (12-4, 2-3) on Sunday, according to coach Ben Johnson.

E.J. Stephens had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, Payton Willis added 15 points and two blocks and Jamison Battle chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Johnson said he’s seen improvement in his team, even if it isn’t evident in the standings. Minnesota is among five teams that entered the weekend with one or fewer Big Ten wins.

“We’ve slowly figured out how to play in this league to give yourself a chance with physicality and mental toughness,” he said. “We’re in a growing process with a lot of guys who have never been here. That’s the fun part of this group because you can see it develop.”

Battle averages a team-high 17.9 points per game, while Willis averages a team-high 3.6 assists to go along with 15.8 points per game. Curry leads the team in rebounding (6.8) to go along with 8.7 points per game.

Iowa is coming off an 83-74 win over visiting Indiana on Thursday. Kris Murray seized the spotlight while his twin — the nation’s leading scorer Keegan Murray — was in foul trouble.

Kris Murray went 12-for-18 shooting off the bench to record his first double-double with a career-highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa. The Hawkeyes rallied from a 48-41 halftime deficit by outscoring the Hoosiers 42-26 in the second half.

“I kept telling him, shoot it, drive it. If you miss, run back, block a shot, get a rebound,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Don’t let it linger on you.”

Keegan Murray, who entered the game averaging 24.7 points per game, finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Jordan Bohannon added 11 points and Tony Perkins chipped in eight points.

Iowa has four players averaging in double figures in scoring, led by Keegan Murray (23.9), who also leads the team in rebounding (8.0), steals (1.5) and blocks (2.1) per game. Bohannon averages 10.8 points per game, followed by Patrick McCaffrey and Kris Murray, who each average 10.7.

“We have a team that really communicates well with each other,” Fran McCaffrey said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
On3.com

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz makes stunning move

After the Iowa athletics department put together an alumni advisory committee that began meeting in the summer of 2020 after members of the Hawkeyes’ football team alleged that the program presented a culture of racism and bullying, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz abruptly wiped away the committee last Tuesday, according to The Gazette newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Marquette, IA
City
Murray, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
klkntv.com

Chubba Purdy commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Florida State quarterback transfer Chubba Purdy announced on Twitter Monday that he is committed to play football at Nebraska. Purdy spent the last two seasons with the Seminoles playing in four games during his career. Chubba is the younger brother of Brock Purdy, the now former Iowa State quarterback.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Curry
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Jordan Bohannon
Person
Fran Mccaffery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seton Hall#Spartans#Hawkeyes
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Iowa at Rutgers

Iowa (13-4, 2-3) remains on the road for a midweek game at Rutgers (10-6, 4-2). Tipoff is for the only regular season meeting between the two teams is set for 7:37 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games...
IOWA STATE
fox9.com

Gophers without 4 players, 2 coaches Sunday against Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team hosts Iowa Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena, and the Gophers will be short-handed as they try to end a three-game losing streak in the Big Ten. The Gophers are without four players and two assistant coaches between injuries, illness and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Marquette University
algonaradio.com

Iowa Could See More Frequent Derecho’s

The outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Iowa and across the region last month was very unusual and one weather expert says it may be a sign of what lies ahead. Doug Kluck, climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says massive and rare derecho storms like the one on December 15th may be connected to a changing climate.
IOWA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 70-59 loss to Rutgers

Despite having an 11-point lead at halftime, Maryland men’s basketball dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference play after a 70-59 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. From Maryland freshman Julian Reese’s first career start to the Terps’ second-half meltdown, here are three takeaways from one of the most disappointing losses this season at the Xfinity Center. Freshman Julian Reese earns his first ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy