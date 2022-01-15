One Month at a Time: A diet that makes you mad

This month-long dinner plan will keep you feeling satisfied and healthy all January long. These recipes feature ingredients favored in the Mediterranean diet, like high-fiber whole grains, lots of nutrient-rich veggies, lean sources of protein and heart-healthy fat sources. Research shows that eating more of these good-for-you foods can help keep your heart healthy, protect against certain types of cancer and even support brain health as you age. Recipes like our Winter Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup and Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens will also help you get in plenty of seasonal produce, like kale, Brussels sprouts and avocado.

