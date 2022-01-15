Thomas MacLaren School

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Vogue Legend Andre Leon Talley Dead at 73

Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley has died at 73 ... TMZ has learned. A source with direct knowledge tells us Vogue's former creative director and one-time editor-at-large passed away Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, NY. It's currently unclear exactly what he was battling in the hospital. Talley was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Betty White: The Last Photo Revealed — Frail, Gaunt Yet Smiling Days Before Death

Betty White kept her smile until the very end. The 99-year-old actress looked frail but happy days before her unexpected death. The Golden Girls star's assistant, Kiersten, posted the last known photo taken of the actress in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday. Sharing the shot on Monday, Kiersten revealed the photo was snapped on December 20. As Radar reported, Betty died on December 31.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Why Michael Weatherly Is Leaving CBS' Bull After Six Seasons

Michael Weatherly has been a mainstay on CBS for over a decade thanks first to a long stint on NCIS followed by starring in Bull as his own series, but now his time on his second hit CBS show is coming to an end. The actor shockingly announced that he's leaving Bull after six seasons, but not without giving an explanation for why. And that's not all the news on the Bull front.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Star Alina Under Fire After Multiple Racists Posts Surface Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova is the latest cast member of the franchise to cause controversy after fans unearthed multiple racist posts that had been shared online by the star over the years. Kozhevnikova, whose current storyline with Caleb Greenwood is airing on TLC, allegedly posted multiple disparaging remarks about both the Asian and Black communities over the years.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES

