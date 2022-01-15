ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Fairborn police offering tips to stay safe amid rise in vehicle warm-up thefts

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26x174_0dmkCHJN00
(Valeria Agadzhanova / EyeEm / Getty Images)

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Police Department is reminding people that attempting to warm up your vehicle during winter weather can leave it more vulnerable to theft.

The police department said in a social media post that there have been vehicles stolen in the last week that were left running with the keys in them.

With frigid temperatures increasing the chances of vehicle theft, police are offering tips to help keep you from being left out in the cold:

  • Never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition when you are away from it, even for “just a minute.”
  • Consider using an automatic starter, which can run your car without keys.
  • Keep valuables out of sight or in the trunk. Purses, credit cards and cell phones in plain view only help attract thieves.
  • Always roll up the windows and lock your car, even if it is in your driveway, garage, or in front of your home.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Moving truck catches fire on I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Multiple families had furniture and other personal belongings damaged after a moving truck caught fire on I-70 Monday afternoon. “It ended up being a trailer full of furniture for more than one family and it was fully loaded,” said Michael Muhl, Battalion Chief at the Huber Heights Fire Department. “It was a brake problem with the trailer that started the fire.”
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairborn, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Fairborn, OH
WHIO Dayton

Victim taken to hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a hospital in Dayton Tuesday night. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a victim was taken to Grandview Hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting was believed to have taken place at United Foods in the on...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crash leaves Lamborghini stuck under tractor-trailer

MIAMI — Two people were taken to the hospital after their car got stuck underneath a truck in Miami, Florida. Photos from City of Miami Fire-Rescue show the yellow Lamborghini wedged under the truck. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Monday. While the driver...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Vehicles#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
82K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy