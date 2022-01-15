Fairborn police offering tips to stay safe amid rise in vehicle warm-up thefts

(Valeria Agadzhanova / EyeEm / Getty Images)

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Police Department is reminding people that attempting to warm up your vehicle during winter weather can leave it more vulnerable to theft.

The police department said in a social media post that there have been vehicles stolen in the last week that were left running with the keys in them.

With frigid temperatures increasing the chances of vehicle theft, police are offering tips to help keep you from being left out in the cold:

Never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition when you are away from it, even for “just a minute.”

Consider using an automatic starter, which can run your car without keys.

Keep valuables out of sight or in the trunk. Purses, credit cards and cell phones in plain view only help attract thieves.

Always roll up the windows and lock your car, even if it is in your driveway, garage, or in front of your home.

