Clemson, SC

Clemson in final 5 for 4-star North Carolina DL

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

A Tar Heel State defensive lineman, who recently picked up a Clemson offer, dropped his final five schools on Saturday afternoon via social media.

New Bern (N.C.) High School four-star Keith Sampson, Jr. is down to Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, South Carolina and N.C. State.

Sampson (6-4, 285) is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 20 defensive lineman and No. 143 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

The offer he had been waiting for, finally came on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when Sampson was informed of his offer during a FaceTime call with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn.

“I knew it was coming eventually, I just didn’t know when it was coming because I knew that their recruiting process was slower, and Coach Hall just kept telling me to be patient,” Sampson told The Clemson Insider shortly after receiving the offer . “So, it was just one of those things. It was a surprise, but at the same time, you knew that was coming.”

With an offer from the Tigers now in tow, Sampson will travel to Clemson for its elite junior day on Jan. 29. He is also slated to visit South Carolina on Jan. 15 and N.C. State on Jan. 22.

Another accolade for Mukuba

Andrew Mukuba has added to his growing list of postseason honors with one of his most prestigious so far. Clemson's first-year safety on Monday was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

