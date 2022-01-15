ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Paulson’s Loving Tribute to Girlfriend Holland Taylor Proves They’re Soulmates: ‘The Only One’

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Billy Bennight/AdMedia /MediaPunch /IPX.

One of our favorite LGBTQ+ couples blessed our timelines with a beautiful birthday tribute post that has us running to the rom-com section of Netflix. That’s right, we’re talking about American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson’s online love letter to her long-time lover and legendary actress Holland Taylor.

On Jan 14, Paulson posted a heartwarming birthday tribute to longtime partner Taylor with a warm-lighted photo of the actress smiling at the camera. Paulson posted the photo with the caption, “Love of My Life. The one. The only one. January 14th is my favorite day of the year- a day to unabashedly celebrate you @hollandvtaylor. I am the luckiest of the lucky. I love you only. Happy Birthday magical poet darling.”

Paulson and Taylor have been together since 2015 after working together on a reproductive rights campaign, but the pair met a decade prior, as Paulson told the New York Times. They’ve been happily together since, despite many criticizing the 32 year age difference between the two.

Paulson told Entertainment Weekly per The List, in response to the criticism, “I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone else to validate that, or tell me it’s OK.”

In another interview with Town & Country back in 2018, Paulson said, “I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with. My choices in life have been unconventional, and that’s my business.”

Happy belated birthday, Holland Taylor!

Comments / 121

hidden2u2
2d ago

Transgender is nothing special just a humanoid that went through metamorphosis process to become a hermaphrodite pestilence, nothing with any intelligent level

Reply(21)
14
Bbomb
2d ago

Don’t know either but one looks like the others mother. Gross! Man shall not lie with man neither women lie with women.

Reply(10)
16
