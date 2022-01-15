ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Peacemaker’ Star Jennifer Holland’s Journey to Harcourt

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBzcH_0dmkBsUh00

When Jennifer Holland wrapped filming on James Gunn ‘s The Suicide Squad in early 2020, she put black ops member Emilia Harcourt behind her.

“I didn’t think I was going to play that character again,” Holland tells The Hollywood Reporter . “I just thought I got to do this cool role in his huge movie and have fun with him for a couple of weeks.”

So it was a bit surreal 11 months later when Holland found herself once again playing Harcourt, this time for a post-credits tag that would lead directly into Peacemaker , the new HBO Max show starring John Cena . That post-credits scene, shot in January 2021 on the Vancouver set of Peacemaker , was the opening salvo in six months of shooting for the team. The series, which debuted Jan. 13, centers on Cena’s Christopher “Peacemaker” Smith, with Holland’s Harcourt playing an integral role as one of his handlers working on a mission at the behest of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

Gunn, who has been Holland’s partner since 2015, penned the eight-episode series out of boredom during the pandemic, not knowing if it would even get made. Along the way, he let Holland know Harcourt would be back.

“I didn’t get my hopes up,” says Holland. Then WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max greenlit the show. “All of a sudden we are moving to Vancouver and he was prepping the show — it was a whirlwind.”

She found herself working closely with Cena, being wowed by his improvisational skills. He in turn found himself impressed by Holland.

“Jenn’s ability to flat out become her character was unbelievably impressive and ended up really rewarding me with examples of dedication to material and performance,” says Cena. “She knew her character so well and really fought to make sure those character traits stayed intact.”

The first episode includes a fight scene that sees Harcourt own a would-be attacker in a bar. Cena’s Peacemaker is instantly smitten, but Harcourt feels the opposite, particularly because he killed her colleague Rick Flag ( Joel Kinnaman ) in The Suicide Squad .

“She’s not an angel,” says Holland. “It’s not like she hasn’t killed people before. But you don’t kill your fellow soldier. So she starts off with absolutely no respect for this guy. She cannot believe that Waller saddled her with him on this team.”

Growing up outside of Chicago and other parts of the country, Holland was a good student who was serious about gymnastics and imagined a future as an architect. After discovering drama while in high school, Holland convinced her mother, a nurse, to let her finish school online. They piled their belongings into their Dodge Stealth and moved to Los Angeles shortly after Holland’s 17 th birthday. She worked odd jobs as a hostess at restaurants such as Hooters and Outback Steakhouse while taking acting classes — sometimes as many as five a week. Eventually, she landed on procedurals ( CSI Miami , Bones ) and a direct-to-DVD American Pie spinoff. Some of the projects were good, some weren’t, but she was just happy to be working.

“Every role that got put in front of me, ‘Oh! I get to be in this terrible film!'” Holland recalls with a laugh. “I didn’t know the difference between quality. I had no clue. I was just so excited to be on set.”

Gunn came into Holland’s life in July 2015. The director’s friend Michael Rosenbaum, the actor known for playing Lex Luthor in Smallville , was dating one of Holland’s friends at the time. Rosenbaum offered to set them up after Gunn saw a photograph of Holland and inquired who she was. Rosenbaum’s then-girlfriend floated the idea to Holland, who had never heard of Gunn, even though he had become an A-list filmmaker with Guardians of the Galaxy the previous summer.

“She described James as a producer-director. I guess the fact that she put producer first or something, it just kind of gave me weird vibes,” Holland says with a laugh.

That initial hesitance changed when she looked up interviews of the affable filmmaker online. “He seemed so incredibly charming in interviews,” she recalls.

They went on a semi-blind date and clicked.

“I just told him my whole life story,” says Holland. “We spent like seven hours together and that’s it. That’s how it started.”

As she built a partnership with Gunn, he went off to film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in Atlanta in 2016, while she booked a role on the CMT ’50s music drama Sun Records as Becky Phillips, the wife of music producer Sam Phillips. She shot in Nashville, and would travel to Atlanta on the weekends.

While the series lasted just eight episodes, it provided a few full-circle moments for the actor. Holland and her onscreen husband, Chad Michael Murray, shared a manager when she first came to Los Angeles, while Kevin Fonteyne, who played Johnny Cash, also works as a physical trainer and got Holland in fighting shape for Peacemaker .

Though Sun Records was short-lived, Holland’s highest-profile role to date was just a few years away.

Gunn is known for writing parts with specific actors in mind, yet even those closest to him say they are oblivious to Gunn’s intentions until he offers them the role. That was more or less true of Holland, too, though she was privy to more than other actors in Gunn’s life might be.

“He is really sensitive about not telling anyone until he knows it’s 100 percent,” says Holland. “Until he 100 percent is locked on a script and he knows for sure nothing is going to change, any character could get written out at any time.”

When Gunn was penning The Suicide Squad , he had a member of the Squad’s coms team in mind for Holland. As the role became bigger, he named her Emilia Harcourt, a name DC readers would recognize. After wrapping The Suicide Squad, Gunn realized there was even ore for Harcourt to do in Peacemaker .

“I had absolutely no idea how important to the story she was going to be,” says Holland of Gunn’s Peacemaker writing process. “He’ll come down from his office and he’ll sort of bounce ideas off me when he is writing. I started getting a little bit of a teaser of what the character would be.”

As Peacemaker got underway, Holland’s pre-acting training as a gymnast came in handy for a much-celebrated dance sequence filmed for the opening credits. For comedian Steve Agee, who plays techie John Economos, having Holland around proved a comfort.

“We had to have several rehearsals for it. They broke us up into groups of three; so it was myself, Chukwudi and Jenn,” recalls Agee. “Fifteen minutes into the first rehearsal Jenn was good to go, she could have shot it right then and there, but every time we showed up to a new rehearsal it was like Chuk and I were trying these dance moves for the first time. That was Jenn for the entire shoot, always ready to go and always nailing everything she had to do.”

Holland’s journey that led her to Harcourt began years ago on that car trip to L.A. with her mother. And it may not be over, should Peacemaker return for a second season.

Says Holland: “I feel so grateful for the whole thing. The character is just awesome. I love her so, so much.”

A previous version of this article misstated where Peacemaker filmed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Brings Gritty Tone to Marvel

Oscar Isaac is bringing his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first trailer for Moon Knight. The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show debuted on Monday during the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals, airing on ABC and ESPN. There have been multiple iterations of Moon Knight since he debuted in the comics in 1975. Isaac plays Marc Spector in a Disney + series, which takes inspiration from the modern comics, which depict the character’s struggle with a dissociative identity disorder. Moon Knight will take place amid the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Umbrella...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

NAACP Image Awards: ‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead Nominations

The Harder They Fall and Insecure lead the list of nominations for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, it was announced Tuesday. Jeymes Samuel’s Black Western Netflix movie and Issa Rae’s HBO comedy series, which aired its fifth and final season last year, each scored 12 nominations, with Regina King, who has a significant role in The Harder They Fall, also landing a nod in the awards’ top category of entertainer of the year. Other movies landing multiple nominations include Respect (six nods, with Jennifer Hudson up for entertainer of the year), Bruised (four nominations), Journal for Jordan (three nods) and King Richard,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“It’s About Disconnecting:” ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘I’m Your Man’ Filmmaker Maria Schrader and Star Dan Stevens

I’m Your Man, directed by German multi-hyphenate Maria Schrader, is a sci-fi romance that explores what it really means to have the perfect partner. As Germany’s entry for best international feature, the film has since been shortlisted as one of the 15 films that will vie for a best international feature nomination at the 94th Academy Awards. Based on Emma Braslavsky’s short story, Ich bin dein Mensch, the film chronicles Maren Egger’s Alma, a lonely scientist who agrees to a three-week experiment that pairs her with a humanoid robot named Tom (Dan Stevens). For Schrader, the chance to turn the...
MOVIES
Parade

From Wrestling Rings to Wedding Rings! Who Is Peacemaker Star John Cena's Wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

They say the heart is a muscle, and John Cena certainly knows a thing or two about muscles. Having tied the knot last year, the WWE veteran’s heart belongs to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Despite his larger-than-life fame, the couple have kept their romance largely out of the limelight, save for a couple of red carpet appearances and the occasional interview comment.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Michael Rosenbaum
Person
Viola Davis
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
Chad Michael Murray
Person
Joel Kinnaman
ComicBook

Peacemaker Star John Cena Still Wants Crossover With The Rock's Black Adam (Exclusive)

This week will see the three-episode premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set within the growing DC Films world. Spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad, the show follows the continuing story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) — a pacifist antihero who isn't afraid to kill for the sake of his mission. While Cena's portrayal of Peacemaker was only one part of the ensemble of The Suicide Squad, his take on the character has already captivated and entertained fans, many of whom are eager to see him cross paths with other costumed heroes and villains in the DCEU. One interesting hypothetical has been Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who will be starring in his own solo film later this year. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Peacemaker, Cena addressed the possibility of crossing paths with his fellow WWE alum in a DC project.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker Reviews: Here's What Critics Are Saying

The early reviews are in for DC's Peacemaker, the latest comics adaptation from the mind of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn. The series, which spins out of the events of The Suicide Squad, centers on Peacemaker (John Cena), an irredeemable bastard in The Suicide Squad, and seemingly sets out to humanize him, without losing the cynical humor that made him an entertaining part of the movie in the first place. Along for the ride are several supporting characters from The Suicide Squad -- played by Gunn regulars Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland -- as well as a new superhero, Vigilante (Freddie Stroma).
TV & VIDEOS
Northland FAN 106.5

‘Peacemaker’s Opening Credits Justify the Entire Show

James Gunn’s known for his superhero movies with off-kilter needle drops. The Guardians of the Galaxy films each featured their own “Awesome Mix” of soft rock classics like Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feelin” and Silver’s “Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang.” The Suicide Squad soundtrack included “Folsom Prison Blues,” “People Who Died,” and “Just a Gigolo.”
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Peacemaker

Performers include: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick. A superhero/supervillain series, the Peacemaker TV show was written and directed by James Gunn. The story explores the origins of Christopher Smith (Cena) aka Peacemaker from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. He’s...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Peacemaker#Film Star#The Suicide Squad#Hbo Max
Laredo Morning Times

‘Peacemaker’ Star Danielle Brooks Explains Those Wild Opening Credits, and Her Character’s Shocking [SPOILER]

When Danielle Brooks first signed on to the new HBO Max series, “Peacemaker,” she was thrilled to be stepping into a DC Comics adaptation, a genre that to date has not made much space for women who look like her. She loved that the show’s executive producer, writer, and director James Gunn — who created the show as a spin-off from his 2021 feature “The Suicide Squad” — wrote Brooks’ role, Leota Adebayo, specifically with her in mind. And she relished the opportunity to do the same kind of physical stunt work as the show’s lead, John Cena.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Who’s behind Peacemaker’s Butterflies?

After murdering his way through Corto Maltese in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, is back on screens in his own expectedly brutal HBO Max show. Though he’s not a complicated man, the series introduces a rather complex mystery with one question that looming large: Who are the mysterious Butterflies, and which DC villain is pulling their strings?
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Watch 'Peacemaker's Dance-Filled Opening Credits

Following the official premiere of Peacemaker on HBO Max, series creator James Gunn has now shared the dance-filled opening credits for the show. Featuring Peacemaker star John Cena and the rest of the cast, the crew perform an impressive dance sequence to Wig Wam’s “Do You Wanna Taste it.” Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared the opening credits sequence, noting that it was made available due to “incredibly popular request.” John Cena also took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the opening for the show that helps set a new tone for the DC Extended Universe. “The quest to make the most non-skippable title sequence was a team effort!”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Fuels Tom Holland Appearance Rumors

There have been joking rumors that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland needs to make a cameo on his girlfriend Zendaya's show, Euphoria, but is there any truth to it? Co-star Sydney Sweeney, who plays the sweet but troubled Cassie on Euphoria, threw some fuel on the fire in a recent interview with IMDb, joking that Peter Parker might be the only one who can save the hard-partying teens on the HBO show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Variety

HBO Leads Twitter Buzz With Teen Angst, Heroes and Video Games

It was a big week for HBO/HBO Max, which led overall fan engagement on Twitter for Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Jan. 10 – 16. Bolstering those online conversations were two key series, “Euphoria” and “Peacemaker,” as well as casting news for the upcoming adaptation of the video game “The Last of Us.” The second episode of “Euphoria’s” sophomore season once again landed the show in the top slot with more than 440,000 engagements. Much of the discussion revolved around two new players in the Zendaya-starring drama, who arrived to stir up some trouble for two fan-favorite couples. Dominic...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy