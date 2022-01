It’s been 16 years since The Devil Wears Prada came out, but the film still holds a soft spot with fans. If you’ve watched the movie at least 20 times, you’ll know every single outfit on the characters or can recite the iconic one-liners with pride. And to this day, if there are any style correlations between the characters and the cast IRL, you’ll notice it. Such was the case when Anne Hathaway posted an Instagram photo on Jan. 14. For those with sharp eyes, you’ll see that Hathaway’s outfit gave off The Devil Wears Prada vibes — namely, it was a look her alter ego Andrea Sachs would have worn.

