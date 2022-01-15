ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Icon of French left Taubira joins crowded presidential race

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYON, France (AP) — A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana on Saturday joined the race for France’s presidential election in April, promising to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and seeking to unite France's long-fractured left...

