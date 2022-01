It’s easy to think that since the xenomorphs have been around for so long that everything might be known about them. But kind of like Yoda from Star Wars, there are a few things that aren’t quite as clear. Their ability to survive in some of the harshest climates has been documented in the many novels that have been written since the creatures have been seen to exist in locations that many other living beings couldn’t withstand without a lot of help and ingenuity. Aliens vs. Predator is one of the better examples since the hidden temple housed a queen that had been frozen and left for who knows how long. But then again, the technology of the Predators is something that’s still a little bit of a mystery too since it’s definitely light years beyond humanity. But trying to figure out how long the creatures can go without food, without fluids, and without action is kind of tough since like many things with their physiology it might actually depend on the host that they burst out of, and in turn, it could depend on the phsyiology of the queen laying the eggs.

LONGEVITY ・ 11 DAYS AGO