Soccer

AFC Wimbledon draw with relegation rivals Morecambe

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe drew 0-0 in a tight Sky Bet League One relegation battle at Plough Lane.

Ayoub Assal came closest to breaking the deadlock but hit the bar late on in the Dons’ first home game for 42 days.

Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev survived an early scare when he threw the ball straight at Shrimps forward Jonah Ayunga, but Tzanev gathered the weak shot.

Ex-Dons midfielder Shane McLoughlin broke through for Morecambe in the 22nd minute but blasted wide before Cole Stockton was denied by Ben Heneghan’s fantastic tackle.

The Dons should have scored on 51 minutes through Ollie Palmer’s looping header but Trevor Carson marked his league debut for the Shrimps by tipping the ball over.

With 15 minutes left, Assal’s angled cross deceived everyone but hit the crossbar and bounced to safety.

Morecambe’s Greg Leigh was unable to keep his header down from an 81st-minute corner and an audacious 89th-minute attempt from distance by Dons’ George Marsh was also high and wide.

The Shrimps remain in the relegation zone, one position and two points adrift of the 20th-placed Dons.

The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Matt O’Riley fires MK Dons to victory over 10-man AFC Wimbledon

Matt O’Riley’s goal was the difference as MK Dons defeated rivals AFC Wimbledon 1-0 to move into the play-off places in Sky Bet League One. Liam Manning’s side lifted themselves to fifth in the table while Wimbledon, who had left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker sent off in the first half, remain just two points clear of the relegation zone.
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chris Wood could make Newcastle debut against relegation rivals Watford

Chris Wood is in line to make his Newcastle debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Watford. The £25million signing from Burnley is likely to deputise for striker Callum Wilson as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, while England full-back Kieran Trippier, who lined up for the Magpies against Cambridge in the FA Cup last weekend, is expected to make his league bow for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

AFC Wimbledon welcome back Nesta Guinness-Walker against Portsmouth

AFC Wimbledon welcome back Nesta Guinness-Walker for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One visit of Portsmouth. The defender was banned for Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Morecambe after being sent off against rivals MK Dons but is back in contention this time around. Anthony Hartigan’s return date remains...
SOCCER
