ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Theo Corbeanu stunner earns MK Dons victory at Portsmouth

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20R09L_0dmk9EaW00

Theo Corbeanu scored a stunning first MK Dons goal to fire his side to 2-1 victory at Portsmouth and end the hosts’ 10-match unbeaten run in League One.

Mo Eisa was also on target as the visitors cemented their place in the top six.

It could have been different had Connor Ogilvie not missed a gilt-edged early chance by blazing over from six yards.

Eisa opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a cool finish after Matt O’Riley had capitalised on a misplaced pass by Reeco Hackett.

Marcus Harness came close to an equaliser with a 20-yard drive which was inches wide of the post.

Wolves loanee Corbeanu doubled the visitors’ lead on the stroke of half-time with a ferocious strike from the edge of the area that crashed into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Pompey gave themselves a lifeline on the hour thanks to George Hirst’s neat first-time finish.

Debutant goalkeeper Jamie Cumming made a brilliant late save to keep out Ogilvie’s back-post header and deny the hosts a point.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Accrington hit by illness ahead of MK Dons clash

Accrington boss Jon Coleman could be forced to make changes ahead of their clash with MK Dons. Coleman told the club website that his squad have fewer cases of Covid but there is some sickness in the camp. Midfielder David Morgan is undertaking light training and is edging closer to...
SPORTS
newschain

Matt O’Riley fires MK Dons to victory over 10-man AFC Wimbledon

Matt O’Riley’s goal was the difference as MK Dons defeated rivals AFC Wimbledon 1-0 to move into the play-off places in Sky Bet League One. Liam Manning’s side lifted themselves to fifth in the table while Wimbledon, who had left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker sent off in the first half, remain just two points clear of the relegation zone.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Ogilvie
Person
Pompey
Person
Marcus Harness
Person
Matt O'riley
Person
George Hirst
newschain

Mark Robinson frustrated by officials as AFC Wimbledon beaten by MK Dons

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson was frustrated to have Nesta Guinness-Walker sent off for what he felt were two innocuous challenges in his side’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons. Guinness-Walker was dismissed after 36 minutes at Stadium MK to make the visitors’ task even harder after they had fallen behind to Matt O’Riley’s goal.
SOCCER
newschain

Gavin Reilly brace earns Morton victory

Gavin Reilly scored twice as Morton won 2-0 at Ayr in an important game at the bottom of the cinch Championship. Tomi Adeloye missed an early Ayr chance and it was Morton who instead took the lead in the 27th minute, Reilly tapping in from full-back Lewis Strapp’s cross.
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth
newschain

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley. The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.
SOCCER
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Frustration for Darrell Clarke as Port Vale beaten by Salford

Darrell Clarke was left frustrated by Port Vale’s 1-0 loss to Salford in a fixture delayed by a damaged goalpost. The Valiants’ first-half dominance was disrupted by a 10-minute stoppage after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor entered the field to straighten the woodwork. Despite...
SOCCER
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland ‘close in’ on defender addition, Portsmouth welcome new signing ahead of Cats clash as Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers ‘show interest’ in MK Dons star

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:. Sunderland are closing in on a deal which would see defender Danny Batth switch Stoke City for the Black Cats. After being a bit-part player for Stoke at the beginning of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stephen Glass baffled by penalty decision in Aberdeen’s draw with Rangers

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was baffled as to why his side were not awarded a penalty seconds before Rangers scored in an eventful 1-1 draw at Pittodrie. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor caught Ryan Hedges after the Dons forward got to a long ball first, but referee Kevin Clancy waved play on and Rangers went straight up the park to score through Ianis Hagi in the 20th minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Carlisle keep unbeaten run going with draw against Hartlepool

Improving Carlisle extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to five games with a 0-0 draw against stubborn visitors Hartlepool. The Cumbrians hit the crossbar while Pools could have gained only a second away league win of the campaign were it not for home goalkeeper Mark Howard. Ben Killip...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy