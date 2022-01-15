ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lewis Grabban strikes at the death as Forest edge to narrow victory at Millwall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maqJL_0dmk99G800

Lewis Grabban’s dramatic stoppage-time winner settled an entertaining contest at the Den as Nottingham Forest beat Millwall 1-0.

Defeat was cruel on the hosts, who were the better side for large periods of the first half.

Forest were much improved after the interval and had several chances before Grabban – a former Lion – poked home from a yard out right at the death.

It was Benik Afobe who engineered the opening chance of the game, and it was all his own work.

A clever shimmy saw him lose Joe Worrall with ease, before racing into the Forest penalty area and hitting one from close range, turned round his post by Brice Samba.

Sheyi Ojo and Tom Bradshaw then combined for the latter to deliver a superb, skidding cross right in front of Samba. Scott Malone was a whisker away from turning the ball in to give his side the lead which their start deserved but, urged on by an appreciative home crowd, they continued to probe.

Ojo was beginning to run proceedings in midfield and his pinpoint cross, midway through the half, found Danny McNamara at the back post. He could not quite head the ball back into the danger area, Samba smothering the danger quickly.

It took almost 25 minutes for Forest to work Bartosz Bialkowski in the Millwall goal, Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis the man to alleviate some of the pressure on his defensive colleagues.

The game really came to life just before the break as Forest rallied.

A positive surge forward from Davis saw him bring Grabban into the game and he intelligently delayed his pass until Ryan Yates had arrived into the penalty area unmarked. Either side of Bialkowski would have been enough, but he did not sufficiently test the Millwall keeper.

Yates had a cross scrambled off the line moments later as Millwall were asked questions in their own third for the first time and they were dealt a significant blow with the loss of Ojo, who landed awkwardly after going up for a header.

Steve Cooper evidently had a few words to say at half-time, with Forest much better in the second period.

Grabban, who had largely cut an isolated figure up to that point, and Yates might have had two in a minute, only to be denied by McNamara’s sharp reactions on the line and a point-blank, diving save from Bialkowski.

The final 10 minutes saw the sides go toe to toe, with action at both ends.

Grabban missed an open goal two minutes from time, failing to connect with Brennan Johnson’s cross, before Afobe was somehow kept out by Samba low down to his right.

In a thrilling finale, it was Forest skipper Grabban who had the last word.

Philip Zinckernagel tip-toed past three blue shirts to carve open the Millwall rearguard and with Bialkowski committed, Grabban just had to usher the ball home in front of the Forest faithful to finally deliver the game’s telling blow.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley. The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.
SOCCER
newschain

Frustration for Darrell Clarke as Port Vale beaten by Salford

Darrell Clarke was left frustrated by Port Vale’s 1-0 loss to Salford in a fixture delayed by a damaged goalpost. The Valiants’ first-half dominance was disrupted by a 10-minute stoppage after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor entered the field to straighten the woodwork. Despite...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brice Samba
Person
Sheyi Ojo
Person
Benik Afobe
Person
Danny Mcnamara
Person
Ryan Yates
Person
Brennan Johnson
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Lewis Grabban
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Nottingham Forest#Den#Lion#Ojo
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Port Vale beaten by Salford as damaged goalpost forces delay

Salford snatched a 1-0 win over Port Vale in a game delayed by 10 minutes due to a damaged goalpost. The Valiants started brightly and dominated the opening period, with Ben Garrity going agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his powerful goal-bound strike was cleared by Theo Vassell. In...
SOCCER
newschain

Bruce Anderson’s brace earns Livingston victory over Dundee

Bruce Anderson’s well-taken double earned Livingston a 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over dismal Dundee at the Tony Macaroni Stadium. After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first fixture after the rescheduled winter break, the Livi striker struck twice from close range early in the second half, with James McPake’s side unable to offer a response.
SOCCER
newschain

Rangers held to a draw as Aberdeen punish Alfredo Morelos handball

An Alfredo Morelos handball allowed Lewis Ferguson to earn Aberdeen a point against 10-man Rangers. Rangers had Ryan Kent sent off as they dropped cinch Premiership points for the first time under Giovanni van Bronckhorst to leave them four ahead of Celtic. The visitors took the lead against the run...
SOCCER
newschain

Sutton strike at the death to sting struggling Stevenage

Richie Bennett scored late on as promotion-chasing Sutton salvaged a 3-3 draw against relegation-threatened Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium. Luke Norris opened the scoring after 34 minutes before Jamie Reid doubled Stevenage’s lead. After Alistair Smith scored for the visitors in the 58th minute, Reid grabbed his second shortly...
SOCCER
newschain

Wigan’s comeback win moves them into the top two in League One

Wigan came from behind to beat 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium and climb to second in Sky Bet League One,. Cole Stockton gave the hosts an early lead but a goal from WIll Keane in first-half added-time and a header from substitute Stephen Humphrys 16 minutes from time gave Leam Richardson’s men the points.
SPORTS
newschain

‘Knackered’ Paul Tisdale delighted with win over Crawley

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale admitted to feeling “knackered” following the tense 2-1 victory over Crawley that lifted them further clear of the League Two relegation zone. Substitute Luke Norris scored the winner for Boro, who are now eight points ahead of second-from-bottom Scunthorpe after picking up seven points...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy