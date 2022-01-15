ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Late Paudie O’Connor goal earns Bradford win over 10-man Salford

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Paudie O’Connor earned Bradford their first home league win in seven attempts as his header clinched a 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Salford.

The centre-half, who lost a tooth from the earlier challenge that saw Salford’s Brandon Thomas-Asante sent off, headed home from Callum Cooke’s cross in the 85th minute.

It was Bradford’s first Valley Parade victory since October 2.

Salford, managed by former Bradford boss Gary Bowyer, had taken the lead after 35 minutes.

Thomas-Asante held off Niall Canavan to control Matty Lund’s pass before shooting past Sam Hornby.

But the striker was dismissed eight minutes later for an elbow into the face of O’Connor.

Salford’s 10 men could have gone further ahead early in the second half but Ash Hunter shot wide on the counter-attack.

Bradford brought on top scorer Andy Cook and his header was deflected into the net by Salford’s Ryan Watson, making his debut after a move from Tranmere.

Charles Vernam and Alex Gilliead went close before O’Connor completed the comeback.

