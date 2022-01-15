ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Public Schools closes six facilities due to COVID cases

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pittsburgh Public Schools have closed six facilities in an effort to curb COVID-19 infections.

The district says Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Concord Pre K through 5 Woolslair Pre K through 5, Schiller 6 through 8 and Sunnyside Pre K through 8 will be closed through January 21 due to rising coronavirus cases.

All activities are also canceled.

Pittsburgh Brookline Pre K through 8 and Pittsburgh South Brook 6 through 8 are closed until Thursday.

This is the newest slew of closings as PPS has been postponing events and moving classes to remote learning since the onset of the omicron variant spread.

