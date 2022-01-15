ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Robertson through to Masters final after dramatic win over Mark Williams

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
Sport

Neil Robertson delivered a remarkable fightback against Mark Williams to secure his place in the final of the Masters

Robertson, 39, trailed 3-1, and then 5-3, before taking the best-of-11 encounter at Alexandra Palace to a finale with a brilliant break of 119 in the 10th frame.

The Australian then required two snookers in a nail-biting decider – the second of which he duly received when Williams, 29 clear with 27 remaining, hit the green as he tried to swerve for the yellow.

Robertson, who has won the Masters title just once – beating Shaun Murphy a decade ago, then held his nerve to cross the finish line and claim a 6-5 victory.

Fighting back tears, the world number four, who will face either Judd Trump or Barry Hawkins in Sunday’s showpiece, said: “Never give up, never ever give up. It doesn’t matter how it looks.

“To have a match that finishes like that, you will probably never see that ever again in the sport.

Neil Robertson (left) came from 3-1 down to beat Mark Williams 6-5 at Alexandra Palace (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

“It was absolutely incredible and it is going to take some hours for that to sink in. It has to be one of the best comebacks of my career.

“The tension was so high and I played a really good snooker on the yellow. The green was one of the best pressure balls I have ever knocked in in my career. And I managed to hold myself together at the end.

“I almost feel as if I have got nothing to lose because I was out of the tournament, so it might make me a bit of dangerous man tomorrow.”

