MEDIC encourages donations to local blood banks

By Special to The DPA
 3 days ago

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is urging donors in the East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky areas to donate with their local blood bank. “We have critically low inventory levels for O Negative and O Positive and severely low inventory for a Negative and B Negative blood...

CBS Denver

After Announcement Of National Blood Crisis, Vitalant Encourages Donation In Colorado

(CBS4) – Following the announcement by the American Red Cross that there is a national blood supply crisis, Vitalant is seeking more blood donors in Colorado. They are encouraging Coloradans to contact them and make appointments. Representatives from the blood bank told CBS4 on Tuesday that they have been forced to cancel more than 500 blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies. Schedule now: https://t.co/Fvu1uvTmjj pic.twitter.com/KChsnOyWU3 — Vitalant (@vitalant) January 10, 2022 They sent out a tweet on Monday saying “It’s serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies.” In addition to visiting Vitalant’s website, you can call 877-25-VITAL if you’d like to help others and give blood. RELATED: It’s National Blood Donor Month, And Colorado Doctor Hopes More People Will ‘Give The Gift Of Life’
COLORADO STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

‘The worst it’s ever been’: Local hospitals report critical blood shortage, urging community to donate

Our local hospitals say the blood supply has reached a critical low because of the pandemic – some surgeries have even been postponed due to the crisis.  “We will have to continue to postpone surgery if we’re not able to address the supply issue soon,” said Dr. Alan Williamson, Chief Medical Officer, Eisenhower Health.  While The post ‘The worst it’s ever been’: Local hospitals report critical blood shortage, urging community to donate appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WDEF

Donation Shortage at Blood Assurance

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The recent rise in COVID cases and challenging weather have greatly reduced the number of blood donations, putting a strain on Blood Assurance. The decline in donations comes during the first week of National Blood Donor Month. Since January 1, COVID-19 and winter weather conditions have forced...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
State
Tennessee State
nbc16.com

Inflation impacts donations to local food banks: 'They're digging deeper'

EUGENE, Ore. – Facing the highest rate of inflation since 1982, donors have to dig a little deeper into their pockets to help out local food banks. Sheryl Balthrop with the Eugene Mission said inflation is adding to challenges for emergency food providers and their clients. "It obviously makes...
EUGENE, OR
CBS News

Resources for blood donation

January is National Blood Donor Month and the Red Cross has declared a blood emergency due to a historically low supply, partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One donation can potentially save up to three lives. To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least...
ADVOCACY
elkhornmediagroup.com

Dangerously low blood supply, American Red Cross encourages donations

BAKER/UNION CO. – The American Red Cross has announced that they are facing a dangerously low blood supply. According to the American Red Cross, “doctors are being forced to decide which patients receive blood transfusions and who must wait. It’s a dire situation, and we need your help letting potential donors know how critical it is that they make an appointment to give blood or platelets this winter. “
BAKER CITY, OR
KLFY News 10

Local blood banks experiencing ‘critical’ blood shortage

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Red Cross does not collect blood in Louisiana, however the dire situation is familiar to blood centers locally. Vitalant says it’s one of the oldest […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
104.1 WIKY

Blood Donations At A Critical Low

Blood donations are at a critical low in the tri-state and across the US. The American Red Cross says, it’s due to the rise in Covid cases, severe weather, and staffing shortages. Donated blood has a shelf life of up to 42 days, depending on the type of anticoagulant...
ADVOCACY
KVAL

Local blood banks sound alarm over record-breaking supply shortage

EUGENE, Ore. — Blood banks are sounding the alarm over a record-breaking blood supply shortage. It's so bad that the Red Cross is calling it the worst they've seen in a decade. Blood banks tell us this shortage will hurt local hospitals. We visited Bloodworks Northwest in south Eugene....
EUGENE, OR
WCIA

Despite spike in donations, blood banks still need blood

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic is one of the reasons the blood supply is dangerously low. Impact life serves more than 100 hospitals. Officials with impact say they went way over their goal for daily blood donations Thursday, and that’s thanks to donation centers like Urbana, Springfield, Mattoon, and Danville. They all saw a […]
URBANA, IL
WRDW-TV

AU Health and local blood bank partnering to fight shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases locally, Shepeard Community Blood Center is sending out a critical appeal for blood donations, specifically O positive and O negative, as well as platelets. The shelves at Shepeard are bare, and this could negatively impact patient care. Augusta University...
AUGUSTA, GA
palisadesnews.com

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon as possible. Ellen Klapper, MD, director of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Donor Services, and Armando Romero, associate director of TransfusionEllen Klapper, MD Medicine, said that supplies of blood products have been consistently low through the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KWTX

Local blood banks critically low on blood supply

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blood banks across Central Texas are struggling to keep up their blood supply as fewer people donate blood. A national blood shortage means the Carter BloodCare in Waco only has enough blood on their shelves for a day at a time. “In an emergency we might...
WACO, TX
cbslocal.com

Local Blood Drive Organizations In Desperate Need Of Donations

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Local blood drive organizations are in desperate need of blood donations. The American Red Cross and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies released a joint statement on Monday, stating that blood donations are reaching record-breaking lows right now. Another...
CHARITIES
yourislandnews.com

Urgent! Blood donations needed

The Red Cross and OneBlood are experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. It has never been more important to donate blood! By having a supply ready, healthcare providers can have access to the blood they need to help people when an emergency happens. In the U.S., someone needs a blood transfusion every two seconds, creating an ongoing need for donations.
BEAUFORT, SC

