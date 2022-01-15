The Padres’ All-Petco Park Era Team

The San Diego Padres enter the 2021 season with a first-base shakeup likely to occur. General manager A.J. Preller has been shopping current first baseman Eric Hosmer for a few years now. With his recent stockpiling of catching depth and Hosmer gaining 10/5 rights to veto any trade next offseason, it appears more likely than ever that the trigger will be pulled on a deal. A possible deal sends Hosmer, most of his highly publicized contract, and top catching prospect Luis Campusano to another organization. With that move seemingly looming, the Padres could soon be in the market for a first baseman with strong offensive production that can boost their offense in 2022.

