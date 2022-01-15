ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Mexico Racing Team in the barriers

Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the incident between No.29 Mexico Racing Team...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

1969 Yenko Camaro Races 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet

Ford v Chevy is one of the oldest rivalries in the automotive industry and it’s still going strong today. However, instead of watching a C8 Corvette or Camaro ZR1 race a Ford GT MKII or Shelby GT500, we get something more vintage with this drag race. A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko throws down versus a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet. It’s definitely a bit of an odd pairing, but sometimes doing these mismatches can result in some interesting races, particularly when there might be some modifications which fall in line with Factory Stock rules.
CARS
FOX Sports

Richard Childress opens new sponsorship doors with 3Chi deal

Richard Childress admits that he might not be the person with the most firsthand knowledge about hemp-based products. But the 76-year-old car owner knows enough about the industry that it makes sense for him, at least currently, to have a company that sells those products sponsor his race car. Childress...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

AJ Foyt Racing signs Calderon, ROKiT expands sponsorship

Calderon will thus become the first female driver to race for IndyCar legend AJ Foyt and will join reigning Indy Lights champion Kirkwood and Dalton Kellett to form a three-car team at 12 of the 17 IndyCar rounds in 2022. ROKiT Group, a global media company which backed Sebastien Bourdais’...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Wheel#Mexico Racing Team
Motorsport.com

Why Formula 1's 2022 Cars Will Be Harder To Drive

Formula 1's new era of cars, starting in 2022, may appear sleeker and simpler, but recently drivers have been suggesting that the new cars will be harder to drive than before. This might not be a bad thing though, according to the FIA, so Jake Boxall-Legge takes a look at what's more difficult, how it'll affect drivers and why Lando Norris thinks F1 cars might be "a little bit like F2" cars.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Foyt signs Calderon to full-time IndyCar ride for 2022

The last time the NTT IndyCar Series had a female driver signed to a full-time effort was in 2013 with Simona De Silvestro and KVSH Racing, and thanks to a late decision by A.J. Foyt Racing sponsor ROKiT, Tatiana Calderon will end the long representation drought in the No. 11 Chevy.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Next Gen: Modular Design (Video)

Take a look under the body at the new NASCAR Chassis; Teams discuss possible car supply issues ahead of the season. For 2022, NASCAR is going a brand new direction. They’re putting the stock back in stock car. For the first time, the chassis design will be identical from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Jamie Klein is one of Motorsport.com’s Global News Editors, reporting primarily on the FIA World Endurance Championship, Super Formula and SUPER GT. He took his first steps into motorsport journalism in 2013 as a freelancer before joining Motorsport Network full-time in April 2015 as UK Editor. In 2016, he moved into a more wide-ranging role as he became a regular in the paddocks of the WEC and MotoGP. After a two-month trip to Japan in late 2018 gave him his first taste of reporting live on Super Formula and SUPER GT, he made the move to Tokyo permanently in October 2019, and covered every round of the country’s two top series in 2020. Away from motorsport, he is studying the Japanese language and can often be found relaxing in an ‘onsen’ (Japanese hot spring) or gorging on ramen, occasionally at the same time. He can be found on Twitter at @JamieKlein_.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes announces launch date of 2022 F1 car

The German car manufacturer, which won last year's constructors' world championship, posted on social media that its W13 will be revealed on February 18. This is the day after rival Ferrari plans to launch its car, and comes shortly before the first pre-season F1 test in Barcelona kicks off on February 23.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Realteam Hydrogen and BMW Redline win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Formula 2 driver Drugovich in the #70 Realteam Hydrogen Redline led the 50-car and 200-driver field away at 2 pm CET on Saturday 15th January 2022. During a fraught qualifying session the day before, his team-mate Rietveld snatched pole position, just two thousand of a second ahead of the #123 Team Redline entry driven by Max Verstappen.
MOTORSPORTS
Ars Technica

Peugeot thinks its wingless 9X8 race car can win Le Mans

With the introduction of the new Hypercar class, Peugeot will try to do something unheard of in more than 50 years—win the 24 Hours of Le Mans without a rear wing. The French automaker raised a few eyebrows when the first pictures of its wingless race car became public last summer, since big rear wings have been part and parcel of racing for decades. But the 9X8 took to the track last month for its first test, and as you can see, it's still sans aile.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Peugeot reveals pictures of wingless Le Mans Hypercar on track – gallery

Peugeot has revealed images of its radical new 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar on track, continuing to show a prototype which has no rear wing. The French marque is set to return to elite-level endurance racing after an 11-year absence but, whilst being listed on the 2022 WEC entry list, it has confirmed that the new car will not be ready in time for the opening round in Sebring.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Insider’s guide: How an F1 race weekend works

An F1 weekend begins way before the race or qualifying, so what are the teams doing all that time and why do things happen the way they do? We go inside the paddock to explore how the key moments make a difference. Thursday. The advance team has already been here...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great

Jamie Whincup hung up his helmet at the conclusion of the 2021 Australian Supercars season. Well, sort of. In a Supercars-specific quirk he’ll probably be back as a co-driver at the Bathurst 1000, so his driving career isn’t completely over. But the point is he’s no longer a...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

"I mean Honda has been up and down throughout history, but always it's been there. Maybe this first year is not going to be good, but second year for sure the bike is going to be there." Pol Espargaro doesn't likely remember exactly what he told Motorsport.com at the end...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Sydney added to S5000, TCR Australia schedules

Both the S5000 and TCR Australia calendars were initially listed with a TBC for a May event, which was expected to take place at the Eastern Creek circuit. That's now been formalised, SMP to host the categories as part of a Motorsport Australia Championships event on May 27-29. GT World...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy