Genoa fires Shevchenko as coach after just 2 months

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has fired Andriy Shevchenko as coach just two months after hiring the former AC Milan and...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

