Marquese Chriss, it’s safe to say, did not make a favorable first impression on the Mavericks or their fans. No, we’re not referring to the impression he made after signing his first 10-day contract with the Mavericks on Dec. 21. Obviously he’s won over the Mavericks and fans alike with his tenacity and skill, as evidenced by the two-year guaranteed contract he signed on Saturday.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO