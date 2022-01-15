ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Child porn tip from Australian police leads to Michigan man’s arrest

By Corinne Moore, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBR9A_0dmk7qKg00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WOOD ) — A Michigan man is facing child pornography charges after allegedly taking explicit photos of children and posting them online.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, the Queensland Police Service in Australia found over 55 images shared by a username associated with Battle Creek resident Westley James Keyes, 39, on a dark web child exploitation chat site in 2020.

Metadata from the photos, taken between May and August 2020, told Queensland police that the location where the images were taken was in or near Battle Creek.

Josh Duggar found guilty in child pornography trial

In September 2021, Queensland police notified the Homeland Security Investigations unit in Grand Rapids of their discovery.

Federal agents say he took photos of two girls, a teenager and a child between the age of 2 and 4. Along with images, explicit and abusive chat messages from the username associated with Keyes were found on various dark web boards, authorities say.

Both the girls were interviewed by authorities and confirmed that Keyes had taken inappropriate photos of them, court documents show.

A special agent spoke with the mother of one of the victims who said that she was aware of Keyes’ previous crime connected to child pornography and a relative told her about concerns they had about photos that Keyes was taking of children.

Keyes was arrested on probable cause by the Homeland Security Investigations unit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Former Bears star Hampton faces probation for drunk driving

WINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to a drunken-driving charge in Indiana. The 64-year-old was stopped by Winfield police in November and had an open jug of wine in his truck and a blood alcohol level twice the legal […]
NFL
WGN News

Metro Police fatally shoot armed man at gas station

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say police officers in the Metro East area of Illinois fatally shot a man who pulled a gun on them. KMOV-TV in St. Louis reports that the shooting happed at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the Madison County community of Wood River. Police say a gas station employee […]
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WGN News

3 dead, multiple injured following fire at Kenosha senior home

KENOSHA, Wis. — Three people were killed and several others were injured after firefighters battled a fire at a senior home in Kenosha Monday night, according to police. Police and fire officials have yet to release details about the fire, which was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday in the Saxony Manor community at 1870 […]
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
WGN News

Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — The rabbi of a Texas synagogue said Monday that he threw a chair at the gunman and then escaped with two other hostages after a 10-hour standoff, crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregation out safely. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” that he let the gunman in Saturday because […]
COLLEYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Police#Child Pornography#Crime#Wgn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Australia
WGN News

WGN News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy