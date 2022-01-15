ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Track roundup: Nashoba's Freddy Collins shatters meet and state record in mile at MSTCA Northeast Invitational

By Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
Boys' indoor track

MSTCA Northeast Invitational: In the opening track event of the three-day regional invitational at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, Nashoba Regional senior Freddy Collins turned in the fastest mile time in the state this season, winning in 4:14.55 in Boston.

Collins shattered the meet record by 10 seconds and the school record by 12 seconds. His time also is the fourth-best recorded by a high school runner in the country this year.

Littleton sophomore Bona Bradshaw was 11th in 4:34.84. Wachusett's Dylan Brenn won the second heat in 4:36.91, placing 12th overall.

Murdock's Moeketsi Molai (41-10) took the triple jump by more than a foot, with Worcester Tech's Ernest Meyh (37-11) finishing seventh.

Wachusett's Paul Zgurzynski cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to place third in the pole vault, and teammate Jonathan Godbout (11-0) tied for sixth.

Littleton's "A" team placed second in the 1,600 sprint medley relay, in 3:43.59, behind only Catholic Memorial (3:40.05).

Girls' indoor track

MSTCA Northeast Invitational: Littleton's Shae Regan won the mile in 5:05.75, just over a second ahead of La Salle Academy's Caroline Cummings at the Reggie Lewis Center. Littleton teammate Riley Clark was seventh in 5:20.15.

Nashoba freshman Lailee Joyce won the unseeded 2 mile by more than 14 seconds, in 12:20.70, setting a meet record while taking 7 seconds off her previous best.

Wachusett's "A" team (4:19.14) was second in the 1,600 sprint medley relay to Newton North, and the Mountaineers' "B" unit was ninth (4:32.59)

