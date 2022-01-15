ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re Ready’: Atlanta Officials Say City Is Prepared For Wintry Weather

By Valencia Jones
CBS Atlanta
CBS Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — With wintry weather on the way this weekend, Atlanta city officials say dangerous road conditions are a potential threat across North Georgia and in the Metro area. They shared how the city prepared to handle possible snow and ice.

Friday morning, workers at the Atlanta Department of Transportation North Avenue facility were loading up their trucks and rolling out. They were getting ready to prepare the roads for the winter storm that’s expected to roll in by Sunday morning.

Mayor Andre Dickens and ATLDOT Commissioner Josh Rowan shared how the city is bracing for potential snow and ice. “We’re already talking about communication strategies, how to help our unsheltered population,” said Dickens. “[We have] 300 employees that are gonna be working in two shifts.”

Contractors and other departments are on standby. “We’ve doubled the amount of equipment that we have for snow response over the past 10 years or so,” Rowan said, referencing the tons of salt, 20,000 gallons of brine and 40 pieces of snow equipment the city has on hand. He says the strategy will depend on whether the city gets snow or if ice forms. “If you start hearing there’s ice, please stay home,” he warned.

“We want to make sure that our citizens are staying tuned into their tv, social media, as we begin to communicate what those best practices may be,” Dickens said.

Dickens says the city is better prepared than it was during the 2014 Snowmageddon that caught Atlanta off guard. “This is about public safety, the public interest and making sure that the business of the city can continue as necessary,” he said.

City officials are keeping their eyes on the forecast and National Weather Service, and they’re asking the public to do the same.

IN THIS ARTICLE
