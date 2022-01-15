St. George Art Museum honors its first director with the Glen Blakley Retrospective

The St. George Art Museum is honoring its first director, Glen Blakley, with an exhibit dedicated to his art and legacy in St. George.

Blakley passed away in 2021 but is remembered in the community for his involvement in the ceramics community and as the first director of the St. George Art Festival. He was also a professor at Dixie State University.

“The show really just highlights how he was a jack-of-all-trades type of an artist, you know, he was the photographer. A ceramic artist, and a painter. And he also danced, we have a video of him tap dancing and dance recital,” said Natalie Gula, St. George Art Museum administrator.

Several of the pieces were donated by Blakley's widow Catherine along with pieces the museum had. There are 34 pieces of Blakley's art on display. Community members also have the opportunity to share art pieces or memories of him through photographs or writing on the memory board that's been set up at the exhibit.

“It kind of just got started with some photos from his Facebook page. But we're inviting the community to bring in their own photos that they have of themselves with Glen or just supplant or they can always send in photos to our museum, email, and then we can print them and get them up on the board. So, it is an interactive component to the show for the community,” Gula said.

The Glen Blakley Retrospective will be available to view from Jan. 15 to April 30, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

