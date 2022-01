3:10 p.m. Officers were involved in a high-speed car chase that ended near the 1600 block of Velma Street. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle and hopped a fence before officers arrived, which was indicated by fresh shoe prints in the snow. Drugs and paraphernalia reportedly were found in the car. When the suspect was found, he advised officers that he had a gun. Officers attempted to negotiate with the man before taking him into custody by force. He was served outstanding warrants and issued new summons for vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, displaying fake plates, second-degree trespassing and careless driving.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO