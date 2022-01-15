Warzone Streamer JoeWo Shows Off 'Fastest-Moving' STEN

Dying Light 2: Stay Human should give players plenty of opportunity to upgrade their abilities and Techland has provided a quick peek at the new skill trees you’ll be exploring when the game launches early next month. It appears things have actually been pared back a bit, as the game will feature two skill trees, while the original Dying Light launched with three and expansions added more. That said, it seems you’ll mostly be unlocking actual skills in Dying Light 2, rather than the passive buffs often handed out in the original Dying Light. There will also be two types of XP in DL2, Combat and Parkour, so you’ll have to play strategically to maximize your skill upgrades. Check the skill trees for yourself, below.
